Yiren Digital to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 22, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 before U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 22, 2022 (or 9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 22, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tjzaznsw

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

SOURCE Yiren Digital