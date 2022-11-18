Delta Discussed its Coral Restoration Initiative, High Temperature-tolerant Coral Genes and Blue Carbon Topics with World-class Experts in the Action Hub of the COP27 Blue Zone

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Electronics Foundation has participated in the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt by hosting a side event and an Action Hub event on November 16, in which it shared its coral restoration initiative with the international climate science community in collaboration with the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, the Partnership for Observation of Global Ocean (POGO), and the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF). High temperature-tolerant coral genes and blue carbon ecosystems were also part of the event discussion, which overall received enthusiastic responses from international opinion leaders.

Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated, "Delta started this coral restoration project on its 50th anniversary, and we have reached the goal of planting 1,000 corals ahead of schedule by the end of this year. We will continue to work with the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology and conservation groups to achieve the goal of planting another 10,000 corals over the next three years. In addition to supporting the basic research on heat-tolerant corals and ensuring genetic diversity, we also utilize Delta LED lighting and automation technologies to enhance biodiversity that contributes to restore the marine ecosystems around Taiwan, which are threatened by increasingly frequent marine heatwaves. These ecosystems may gradually recover after we achieve net-zero emissions goals."

Te-Hao Chen, Vice Director of the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, also visited Egypt in person to share the progress of Taiwan's research on the cultivation of heat-tolerant corals and gene preservation. He stated that the Aquarium will be committed to selecting and cultivating heat-tolerant corals to develop a "coral ark" where live coral culture and gene banks can be created on site.

Margaret Leinen, the POGO's representative and an international expert, shared the endeavors made by the Ocean Biomolecular Observing Network (OBON) and how to contribute to coral reef ecology through observation. Yu-Hsuan Yeh, Campaigner of the EJF, focused on the issue of blue carbon assets in the ocean and further stated that carbon can be sequestered and stored through a well-functioning blue carbon ecosystem, thereby alleviating climate change effects.

Different from the traditional conferences, Action Hub is held in a semi-open space in the Blue Zone to allow participants to participate freely. The Delta Electronics Foundation also shared the Restoration Scheme NFT that it recently launched by joining hands with Asia University and Formosa Art Bank DAO (FAB DAO) at the event, with the aim of increasing public attention through diverse issues. Meanwhile, the Delta Electronics Foundation set up a booth in the Blue Zone during COP27 to display coral restoration equipment, which also facilitated the exchange of ideas with several international climate advocates.

