ClariPi Joins Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariPi Inc. announced that its ClariCT.AI software will be released on Siemens Healthineers' Digital Marketplace, which provides an open and secured environment for a wide range of healthcare stakeholders to share, access, and analyze data. It is the entry point for connecting users with an ever-growing portfolio of applications from solution partners and Siemens Healthineers, covering clinical, operational, and financial functions in healthcare delivery, and enabling them to get the most out of users' healthcare data.

ClariCT.AI is an innovative CT image denoising solution that produces superior CT images by removing noise and enhancing image clarity based on deep-learning technology for a more efficient workflow. It is both FDA-cleared and CE-marked and offers superior CT image quality over existing technologies, even with ultra-low-dose CTs in many clinical studies. The Clarity Engine preserves a natural image texture while clearing quantum noises, thereby providing a comfortable observation with enhanced image clarity.

Siemens Healthineers is a medical device company including CT manufacturing that has 66,000 employees across more than 70 countries. Siemens Healthineers' Digital Marketplace is a one-stop place for intelligent and integrated imaging for all key clinical specialties and tasks. It provides a broad AI-driven portfolio across multiple modalities. The Digital Marketplace can be accessed in syngo.via, an intelligent and integrated imaging software which streamlines the processes around reading and reporting. It unifies and centralizes intelligent tools in a powerful diagnostic workflow to make every day routine tasks more convenient and efficient.

"We are pleased to announce that our ClariCT.AI solution is now available through Siemens Healthineers' partnership. With the launch on the Digital Marketplace, we are one step closer to our vision - implementation is simplified, providing easy access to ClariPi's AI innovations," said Jong Hyo Kim, CEO/CTO of ClariPi Inc.

Providing access to the ClariCT.AI through Siemens Healthineers' Digital Marketplace on syngo.via will allow a large user base around the world to explore, trial and deploy the application much more easily.

"ClariCT.AI has gone through a rigorous integration process that gives its users the ability to produce noise-cleaned images without repeated scanning. By requiring lower radiation doses than typically needed for scanning, CT exams paired with ClariCT.AI is safer for patients' health, particularly for pediatric and oncology patients. It also is a good complement to annual ultra-low-dose lung cancer screenings," said Harry Park, President of ClariPi USA Inc.

ClariPi Inc. is a key provider of artificial intelligence-based medical imaging solutions to provide innovative solutions for the unmet needs in medical imaging fields through the convergence of intelligent big data computing and medical imaging technologies. Their products were born through long-term collaboration research between engineering and medical experts and were designed to help medical imaging experts make confident decisions with clearer information and convenient decision guidance. ClariPi is providing innovative solutions to help medical experts cope with the rapidly changing landscape of 21st-century healthcare services. For more information, please visit www.claripi.com or email harryhp3014@claripi.com.

