Mango Power announces Black Friday deal for its best 2022 portable battery

Mango Power, the up and coming challenger brand in the domestic energy storage industry, known for its user-centric product design and premium quality battery cells, launches today its first Black Friday deal since the release of its first product, the Mango Power Union, which generated more than USD$1M in sales.

Mango Power E: the best-in-class portable battery with CATL LFP Technology

The Mango Power E is a high capacity, 3.5kWh battery. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. Up to two standalone or expanded units can be connected together to further increase capacity all the way to 28kWh. It provides 3kW output capability (expandable to 6kW) and supports 240v output to power heavy-duty appliances.

Known for its excellent product design and high amount of charging ports, Mango Power has incorporated 6 charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E to be suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users.

In the Mango Power E, input methods include AC Wall Outlet (Max 3,000W), Solar Panel (Max 2,000W, 60V-150V), EV Charging (EV1772), or Generators.

The low noise and high temperature resistance of the Mango Power E are in part due to the high quality of its CATL LFP Battery cells. Being one of the highlights of the product, this premium range of battery cells are more durable, efficient, and safer than other market options. Testament to this quality are its longer lifespan of more than 2,000 cycles and its 5-year warranty. As it's common in Mango Power products, the Mango Power E comes equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for energy performance tracking through its proprietary app.

The offer mechanic will involve its latest product, the Mango Power E, and provide up to 42% OFF thanks to a special Black Friday price and the limited sale of 100 discount coupons. Details can be found at the brand's 2022 Black Friday landing page.

The Mango Power E usually costs USD$3,999 . However, a special 29% off Black Friday price will make it available for purchase at only USD$3,099 . In addition to that, consumers have the option to spend USD$100 in a coupon that will give them an extra discount of USD$300 , leaving the final product in only USD$2,799 .

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power's mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future. More information visiting www.mangopower.com

