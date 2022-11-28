Freedom Bank Announces Partnership with FinTech Autobooks to Deliver Digital Invoicing and Payment Solutions to Business Clients

Bank Adds Additional Digital Tools to Assist Small Businesses Grow Their Business

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX: FDVA) announced it launched a new digital invoicing and payment solution for business clients powered by Autobooks. These new services allow Freedom's small business clients to leverage easy invoicing and payments options seamlessly integrated and available within the Bank's online and mobile banking platform. Business clients can quickly and easily generate professional looking invoices and send them directly to their customers' inbox. Each invoice includes a "pay now" button that recipients can use to make their payment safely and securely using a credit card or ACH. There is no monthly cost for the service and clients only pay the merchant fees for credit card transactions and ACH payment sent by their customer.

"Freedom Bank is thrilled to add these new digital and payment services to our robust suite of digital banking solutions. We pride ourselves on offering our clients online access to critical money management tools one would only expect at a larger bank. At Freedom we combine a technology forward focus business owners need with a more personalized relationship and advice small businesses want," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO.

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank (OTCQX: FDVA) is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

