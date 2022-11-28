Jessica Murray Joins Ropes & Gray in New York, Adding Strength to Market-Leading Private Equity Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray, named both the "2022 Law Firm of the Year" and the number one firm on the 2022 A-List by The American Lawyer (in the U.S. and U.K.), today announced that Jessica Murray has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's global private equity practice. She is based in Ropes & Gray's 500-lawyer New York office.

Jessica brings extensive experience advising market-leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in all aspects of complex transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, strategic investments, joint ventures, and divestitures. She has guided private equity investments across industries, including in financial services, health care, business services, asset management and consumer products.

"Jessica excels at orchestrating clients' most complex and ambitious deals," said Julie Jones, chair. "She has a terrific track record of steering large- and mid-cap transactions, delivering great service to clients in high-stakes situations."

"Jessica is a smart and creative adviser and a great complement to our other market-leading deal lawyers in New York and around the globe," said David Djaha, managing partner.

Ropes & Gray's 400-lawyer private equity transactions and private funds teams have received the industry's top accolades over many decades. Law360 named Ropes & Gray "Private Equity Group of the Year" for five straight years and has also garnered the publication's "Fund Formation Group of the Year" award.

"Jessica is a skilled private equity lawyer with a strong client focus. She has a record of building deep client relationships by delivering value and the ability to navigate complex transactions," said David Blittner, New York-based partner and chair of Ropes & Gray's private equity group.

"Ropes & Gray is a top firm for private equity investors seeking creative and strategic guidance," said Jessica. "I look forward to advising financial sponsors and their portfolio companies alongside some of the industry's best transaction lawyers."

