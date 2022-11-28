Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Research Roundtable at AES Annual Meeting Focused on Advancing Clinical Research to Find Better Treatments and Cures

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation will host its LGS Research Roundtable at the American Epilepsy Society's (AES) annual meeting in Nashville, TN. The event will bring together over a hundred researchers, clinicians, and family members to discuss the state of medical research in LGS. Click here to learn more about how YOU can attend the Roundtable and join the discussion.

"How we treat LGS has remained roughly the same for the last 30 years," said Dr. Tracy Dixon-Salazar, the LGS Foundation's Executive Director and mother of an adult living with LGS. "We try treatment after treatment, alone and in combination, and hope one of them might work. Families often refer to this as the "dartboard approach" to treating LGS. Patients with this rare disease are in desperate need of better treatment approaches."

The LGS Research Roundtable is an initiative of the LGS Foundation that brings together LGS patient families and research experts to discuss the barriers to better research and care and to facilitate the development and implementation of solutions. Discussions from the Roundtable guide the LGS Foundation's Cure LGS 365 Research Grants Program . Since 2013, the LGS Foundation has awarded more than a million dollars in research funding to scientists around the world.

"We are excited to gather the brightest minds tackling LGS across the globe," said Dixon-Salazar. "And, we believe that now more than ever, that patient families and doctors working together can help find better treatment options for those with LGS."

Talks at the LGS Research Roundtable will set the stage for a larger LGS Meeting of the Minds Conference on the same topic that will take place in September 2023.

To learn more about LGS or to support the LGS Foundation's efforts, visit www.lgsfoundation.org .

