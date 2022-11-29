THE ACE EXPERIENCE AT SUPERHERO COMIC CON & CAR SHOW COMING IN 2023

Leading Comic Cons Unite to Bring Ultimate Fan Experience to San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMX Events is proud to announce their official partnership with ACE Comic Con for their upcoming Superhero Comic Con & Car Show, taking place over three days on July 7-9, 2023 at Freeman Expo Halls in San Antonio, Texas. The two comic con forces will unite to produce "The ACE Experience" at the summer show.

PMX Events Partners with ACE Comic Con for 2023 Superhero Comic Con & Car Show in San Antonio, Texas (PRNewswire)

The ACE Experience will bring energetic programming, globally recognized celebrity guests, illustrators, exhibitors and one-of-a-kind Photo Ops and Autographs experiences for fans. Produced by PMX Events, the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show is an annual pop culture fan festival in San Antonio attended by over 35,000 fans. Formerly known as Celebrity Fan Fest, this truly unique event offers fans an immersive experience to get up close and personal with renowned celebrities, voice artists, famous comic book illustrators and comic creators. Superhero Comic Con & Car Show also features hundreds of exhibitors and special attractions like the Superhero Car Show, which features over 50 iconic Hollywood movie vehicles and tribute cars, as well as an entertainment stage.

To learn more about the Superhero Comic Con & Car Show please visit www.pmxevents.com

"Since our inception in 2018, PMX Events has aimed to bring world-class talent to our events and create memorable experiences for fans to last a lifetime," said Bob Wills, President of PMX Events. "We knew the only way to continue to exceed expectations is to partner with the best in the industry to create a Texas comic con unlike any other. This summer show is one fans will not want to miss!"

"The 2022 San Antonio event was a dry run for an ACE presence, and we had a tremendous response," said Stephen Shamus, ACE Universe President. "This year, we plan on bringing more excitement, more guests, more illustrators and more fun than ever before! We believe the Southwest market is prime for a world-class event like this. We hope you will come and join us!"

ABOUT PMX EVENTS

PMX Events specializes in creating one-of-a-kind productions including comic conventions, movie and music festivals, family shows, non-profit fundraising events as well as foodie experiences. Based in San Antonio, Texas, PMX Events is a premier source for high-quality entertainment exhibitions. For more information about PMX events please visit, pmxevents.com.

ABOUT ACE UNIVERSE

ACE Universe is a New York-based multi-media and experiential events company founded by Gareb and Stephen Shamus, who are the world's most innovative producers of Comic Con events. Gareb is a leading pop-culture expert, founder of the largest Comic Con tour in the world, an original producer of national Comic Cons and publisher of multiple award-winning magazines published in 75 countries worldwide. Stephen has personally produced over 175 Comic Con events, booked thousands of celebrity guests and played host to millions of happy fans. In addition to producing premium events, ACE Universe has launched a new service, ACE Signatures Send-In Service Today (ASSIST), connecting fans to their favorite celebrities through the on-going pandemic. Fans can view content from previous events and our virtual talent Q&As on www.youtube.com/ACEUniverseComicCon and engage with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @acecomiccon.

SOURCE PMX Events