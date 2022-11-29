Casinobonusca.com Announces: Best Online Casinos of 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the online gambling industry boom overwhelmed the market, finding the right platform for each gambler's needs became harder. CasinoBonusCA announces the nominees for the best online casinos of 2022 according to specific categories to fit those needs.

CasinoBonusCA set to reward 2022's best online casinos

In March 2023, CBCA will announce the winners of the "Best Online Casino" awards according to different metrics and categories based on users' experiences and preferences.

The nominees were selected based on CasinoBonusCA's in-depth analysis between CBCA's AI metric systems and users' votes on the main features such as:

Customer service;

Game selection;

Licensing;

User reviews;

Payout system.

Best Online Casinos of 2022

In this category, CasinoBonusCA will reward the best platform offering the best user services, user experience, and customer service.

Nominees:

Spin Away

Wildz

888casino

Jackpot City Casino

Spin Casino

New Online Casinos of 2022

The nominees for this category were selected based on their technical achievements and their 2022 launch. CasinoBonusCA will reward these platforms based on the same principles as the "Best Online Casinos of 2022" category, with the condition that they are launched in 2022.

Nominees:

Izzi Casino

Spinz

FireVegas

Luckster

Spinyoo

Best Real Money Slot Site of 2022

This category is dedicated to the best online casinos that accept real money wagering and offer a supreme slots experience. These websites offer the best chances for their users to win real money.

CasinoBonusCA will evaluate the nominees based on deposit requirements, wagering, game selection, bonus deals, customer service, and user experience.

Nominees:

Jet Casino

Spin Away

LeoVegas

Wildz

PlayOJO

Best Live Dealer Casino of 2022

With the increase in popularity of live dealer casinos, CasinoBonusCA has dedicated a category for the best online casinos that offer a complete live dealer experience. The winner will be selected based on the variety of live games, betting limits, and their technical implementation.

Nominees:

888casino

Pokerstars Casino

Nitro Casino

Jackpot City

Dream Vegas

Best No Deposit Casino of 2022

No Deposit Casinos are the platforms that offer no deposit bonuses. This type of bonus gives a chance for gamblers to use a free amount of cash to play for real money.

CasinoBonusCA will analyze each nominee according to their most important features, such as license, bonus value, free spins, wagering requirements, and customer service.

Nominees:

Fresh Casino

Spin Away

Spin247

Wheelz

Sol

CasinoBonusCA reports more than 4 million active users in Canada

As the Canadian gambling industry expanded during 2022, their statistics revealed more than 4 million active gamblers in the Canadian gambling market, with more than one million of them using offshore online casinos.

The latest casinobonusca.com reports show that 4098 international casinos and online gambling businesses were launched in 2022 - a boost of 5.7% compared to the previous year.

CasinoBonusCA's worldwide gambling statistics

Comparing 2021's revenue of $73 billion, CasinoBonusCA reflects on this year's online gambling market expansion to $81 billion - a 10% annual increase rate.

CasinoBonusCA raises awareness about using licensed sites

Considering the global gambling market's growth, CasinoBonusCA warns casino website users to pay attention to where they choose to invest their money.

As online casinos maintain an upward trend, users must remain aware of the risks associated with gambling at unlicensed casinos.

CasinoBonusCA will announce the winners in March 2023

Among the nominees mentioned above, CasinoBonusCA will objectively pick the winners after a precise analysis and internal audit of quality metrics. CasinoBonusCA will evaluate the nominees based on CBCA's AI systems, all significant features of these web-based casinos, and customers' reviews.

