First Reliance Bancshares Announces Management Change

FLORENCE, S.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced a change in the Bank's management team. Robert Dozier, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of First Reliance Bank, announced his departure from the organization to become the CEO of a non-bank financial services company, effective December 31, 2022.

The existing management team will perform duties previously performed by the COO, and the Bank does not anticipate hiring a new COO at this time.

"I wish Robert well as he pursues new career opportunities. As COO of First Reliance Bank, he has helped position the Bank to be a leader in the markets we serve. We have a strong structure and foundation in place. I am confident that our President, Justin Strickland will continue this positive trajectory," stated Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer.

"Robert has helped build a strong management team here at First Reliance Bank and I am excited about continuing to lead our Company and executing our strategic plan," stated Justin Strickland, President of First Reliance Bank.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $946 million. The company employs more than 179 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

