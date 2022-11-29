Hilb Group Acquires Pennsylvania-based Sharpline Insurance Brokerages, Adds to Property & Casualty Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that it has partnered with Pennsylvania-based Sharpline Insurance Brokerages, expanding the company's growing property & casualty presence throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The transaction became effective November 1, 2022.

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Sharpline Insurance Brokerages, through their subsidiaries Madison Risk Group and Trinity Asset Protection, specialize in property & casualty offerings with a strong focus on construction and health and human services, as well as workers' compensation. Agency principal Ron Ebert and his team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's Mid-Atlantic regional operations.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Hilb Group," Ron Ebert said. "This next step creates a unique opportunity for our business – we look forward to providing the same local, trusted service, while delivering even greater solutions, resources, and value to our customers."

"Sharpline Insurance Brokerages represents a perfect complement to our growth strategy of teaming with strong industry partners who have developed solid relationships with their local client base," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to our work and service together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 145 acquisitions with over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

