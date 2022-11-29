MayaMD Selected as a 'Rising Star' Finalist in UCSF's Health Hub's 4th Annual Digital Healthcare Awards at HLTH Healthcare Event

"This is an incredible honor and we are thrilled to be chosen from such a large competitive pool of amazing digital healthcare companies," Dr. Vipindas Chengat, founder of MayaMD.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaMD was selected as a finalist in this year's UCSF Health Hub's digital healthcare awards in their Rising Star category for saving patient costs. This annual digital healthcare awards competition, held at HLTH, is a competitive field of hundreds of top startups and has become a who's who of the innovative world of digital healthcare.

Patient costs have been rising annually at an alarming rate for years, making medical debt an enormous issue. With over 60% of the US adult population with one chronic condition and 40% with two or more, managing these conditions is extremely difficult for patients alone without their high medical cost. 90% of our nation's $4.1 trillion in annual healthcare cost are attributable to patients with chronic and mental health conditions (Rand & CMS).

Thankfully, digital healthcare solutions have ushered in a new era of innovative ways to combat this. MayaMD's AI healthcare platform helps to enable value-based care. Value based healthcare is the real future of healthcare in our country, as the industry transitions from fee for service to this new model. It's also without a doubt the biggest challenge in our healthcare industry, as providers find this change so challenging.

MayaMD is taking a bite out of costs by helping patients with multiple chronic diseases better manage their healthcare. Working directly with some of the largest kidney providers in the country, MayaMD employs its state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring platform that uses AI to provide clinical insights, which helps to provide more precise care for each patient's needs. According to the CDC, kidney disease affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. (15% of the adult population; more than 1 in 7 adults). Approximately 90% of those with kidney disease don't know they have it, and a surprising 2 out of 5 adults with severe kidney disease don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. (approximately 80 million) is at risk for kidney disease. The top two causes for chronic kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure.

To give an idea of how costly this disease is, in 2018, Medicare costs for all people with all stages of kidney disease was $130 billion. In 2018, Medicare spent $81 billion for people with kidney disease and an additional $49.2 billion for people with kidney failure replacement treatment. Dialysis treatment is the most common for CKD, which costs our Medicare system an average of $90,000 per patient annually. The other option is a kidney transplant, which is less than half the cost, but the wait is long as demand outstrips supply.

Early detection of kidney disease could save a substantial percentage of these costs, as well as a healthier diet, exercise and taking medication on time. MayaMD's platform helps to support all of these by appropriately assessing each patient's personal needs. For example, a patient with CKD stage 1 will need a different regimen than a patient with CKD 3 or 4. MayaMD's artificial intelligence takes a holistic and deep look at each patient by evaluating all of their healthcare data. MayaMD's clinical engine or brain uses millions of data relations that have been designed and optimized over the years, with help from some of the best researchers and medical faculty from some of the most prestigious medical universities, to allow it to offer providers and patients actionable care data. In today's data world, the advantage goes to the ones who have the best data, as well as what it particularly means for them.

While it's not possible to reverse kidney damage, you can take steps to slow it down. Taking prescribed medicine, being physically active, and eating well will help. MayaMD's chronic care programs are designed to help manage these important items for patients while also tracking important patient vitals like blood pressure and weight.

