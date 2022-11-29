OCEANX AND BLACK IN MARINE SCIENCE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO FURTHER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH OF THE OCEANS

Co-designed science projects will open new potential for high-tech research aboard OceanX's marine research vessel, OceanXplorer

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ocean exploration nonprofit OceanX announced today an expansion of its partnership with Black in Marine Science, the premier organization celebrating Black marine scientists, spreading environmental awareness, and inspiring the next generation of scientific thought leaders. Through this partnership, OceanX and Black in Marine Science experts will collaborate to develop scientific research that furthers the organizations' shared mission to better understand and protect the oceans, our planet's most treasured resource. The organizations will also launch joint media and social campaigns and co-develop media projects that highlight this research and elevate Black voices in the field of marine science.

"The extraordinary scientists from the Black in Marine Science community have made significant contributions to OceanX's goal of creating deeper knowledge of and passion for the oceans," said Vincent Pieribone, Co-CEO and Chief Science Officer at OceanX. "Through our continued work together we will push the boundaries of scientific ocean knowledge and support scientists in the community to expand their work using the world-class technological and research capabilities of OceanX's research and media vessel, OceanXplorer."

As part of the collaboration, Black in Marine Science Founder and CEO Dr. Tiara Moore and several fellow Black in Marine Science community members will take over OceanX's social media channels on Tuesday, November 29, in celebration of #BlackinMarineScienceWeek. Dr. Moore will highlight the work of her organization to amplify Black voices in the field and to support and inspire the next generation of leaders through scholarships and outreach opportunities.

"OceanX has demonstrated a shared commitment to lift up Black voices and provide opportunities for diverse youth in fields related to marine science," said Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder and CEO of Black in Marine Science. "I am excited to develop new, exciting research projects together and to bring our findings to the world through OceanX's considerable media reach."

The expanded partnership builds on previous collaboration between the two organizations on OceanX's Young Explorers Program, which aims to expand access to ocean exploration, foster a new generation of ocean advocates and offer hands-on, immersive instruction to college students pursuing a degree in related fields. The program provides students the opportunity to learn from world-class ocean scientists about the ocean genome, the tools and trades of ocean exploration, media and science communication and leadership in the field of exploration. The Black in Marine Science community helped develop the scientific curriculum used for the program, and Dr. Moore joined the most recent Young Explorers mission from Monaco to Rotterdam to lead and facilitate the program's science components for participating students.

About OceanX

OceanX is a mission to support scientists to explore the ocean and to bring it back to the world through captivating media. Uniting leading media, science, and philanthropy partners, OceanX utilizes next-gen technology, fearless science, compelling storytelling, and immersive experiences to educate, inspire, and connect the world with the ocean and build a global community deeply engaged with understanding, enjoying, and protecting our oceans. OceanX is an initiative of Dalio Philanthropies, which furthers the diverse philanthropic interests of Dalio family members. For more information, visit www.oceanx.org and follow OceanX on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Black in Marine Science

Black in Marine Science started as a week to highlight Black voices in the field and encourage younger generations while shedding light on the lack of diversity in marine science. It started with a tweet from Dr. Tiara Moore and grew to a team of organizers putting together an online event. The initial #BlackInMarineScienceWeek of events created a community of Black marine scientists that was much needed during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the initial success, we formed a non-profit to continue amplifying Black voices and inspiring younger generations. Today, the organization creates outreach opportunities, scholarships for youth, and is developing a documentary and coffee table book highlighting Black marine scientists past and present. Black in Marine Science Week is also a United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development endorsed activity. www.bims.org

