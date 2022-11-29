Overjet is ProHEALTH Dental's AI Platform of Choice in Support of Comprehensive Care

The partnership brings Overjet's AI for radiograph analysis and clinical insights to ProHEALTH Dental's network of practices across the New York Tri-State area.

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet today announced a new partnership with ProHEALTH Dental, a provider of comprehensive state-of-the-art dental care with 17 locations across the Tri-State metropolitan New York area. ProHEALTH Dental is a national leader in the provision of oral health services through the integration of dental and medical services by entering clinical affiliation agreements with large healthcare providers, including hospital systems and large medical groups.

Overjet logo (PRNewsfoto/Overjet) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration will deliver Overjet's FDA-cleared dental AI platform for tooth decay detection and bone level quantification to the expansive network of ProHEALTH Dental, helping to drive transformational clinical and operational improvements across the organization — enhancing accuracy and precision, improving patient care, increasing case acceptance rates, delivering actionable insights, and automating administrative tasks and audits.

"ProHEALTH Dental's focus on integrating dental care with medical care to improve patients' overall wellness is a comprehensive approach," said Dr. Terri Dolan, Chief Dental Officer of Overjet. "Our partnership reflects our companies' shared mission in delivering best-in-class clinical care and exceptional patient experience. We are proud to partner with a leader like ProHEALTH Dental to transform dentistry through AI."

"We are committed to providing our patients with the best preventative and restorative dental care," said Dr. Nicolas Elian, Chief Dental Officer of ProHEALTH Dental. "We understand that oral health is connected to patients' overall health and Overjet's focus on detecting problems early makes them a step above the rest. With Overjet's ability to detect and outline dental caries plus measure bone levels to aid in the diagnosis of periodontal disease, our clinicians will be able to deliver comprehensive care."

Every day, Overjet's dental AI products are used by private practices and large dental groups to enable better clinical decision-making. To learn more about the partnership and how dentists are using Overjet's innovative AI to improve clinical decision-making and overall practice performance, visit overjet.com .

About Overjet

Overjet is the leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, patients, and payers. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled a seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet's FDA-cleared platform to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

About ProHEALTH Dental

Headquartered in Lake Success, New York, ProHEALTH Dental's mission is to advance the importance of oral health as an essential element of overall health - or to "Put Your Health Where Your Mouth Is"™. ProHEALTH Dental implements a unique model of coordinated medical/dental care through Clinical Affiliation Agreements with major health systems and medical groups which serve millions of patients. Under these affiliation agreements, ProHEALTH Dental develops state-of-the-art dental offices to provide both preventative and restorative dentistry, as well as all needed specialty services, for both children and adults. ProHEALTH Dental currently operates 17 offices in the metropolitan Tri-State area, with plans to expand throughout the Northeast. For more information about ProHEALTH Dental, please visit www.phdental.com .

Media Contacts:

Overjet PR

press@overjet.ai

ProHEALTH Dental PR

Jessica Apicella

Buzz Creators for ProHEALTH Dental

(914) 358-5080

jessica@buzz-creators.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Overjet