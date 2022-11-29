PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES HIRES HYUNE HAND AS PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING, CHIEF OF STAFF

Hand brings nearly 30 years of corporate data information and technology experience.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has hired Hyune Hand as President, Sales and Marketing, and Chief of Staff. Hand brings more than 27 years of experience in broader technology and corporate data information. She has been successful in several different business models, including identity management, imaging content, and data content. Fluent in English, Korean and Portuguese, Hand has experience managing globally dispersed, operationally intensive businesses across more than 100 countries.

As President, Sales and Marketing, Chief of Staff, Hyune's primary responsibilities include driving strategic growth in Park Place's Sales and Marketing functions and working closely with President and CEO Chris Adams as Chief of Staff to drive other essential projects for the company.

"Hyune's proven success -- managing customer portfolios, retaining an install base, and strategizing revenue growth -- gives us full confidence in her future with Park Place," Adams said. "Hyune adds an impressive leadership dynamic and skill set to our leadership team. Given her impressive background and talents, Hyune will be a key player in our mission to be the premier data center and networking optimization firm in the world."

Since 2019, Hyune has served as Sr. VP of Customer Engagement for Neustar, a Transunion company. At Neustar, her responsibilities included Deepening customer relationships to longer-term relationships, slowing attrition and driving increased revenue.

Hand said she is excited to join Park Place as the company continues to assert its leadership, innovation, and focus on customer experience.

"I'm humbled and honored that I have this incredible opportunity and role at Park Place," she said. "I'm bringing operational experience and customer discipline to serve our team and our customers. I'm also bringing an innate passion to win so we can collaborate and work with teams to unlock our optimal potential and collectively create a strategic plan that will position PPT for global growth. I am excited to immerse in Park Place's culture and contribute to its innovations and client success."

Hand also served as CEO of Agility Recovery Solutions and Sr. VP and GM of Commercial Segments for DigitalGlobe Inc. She holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our fully staffed, 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Center, we offer a robust portfolio of IT solutions to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance. Our services include third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional services, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitoring and hardware sales. Through our unique and fully integrated DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) approach, customers enjoy streamlined infrastructure monitoring and management, cost efficiencies, less chaos, and faster mean-time-to-resolution – ultimately providing the freedom to think bigger. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

