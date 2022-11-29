Purina Launches Vending Machine to Dispense Free Pet Treats for the Holidays

Now through December 24, pet parents can stop by "Seasons Treatings" Presented by Purina at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles for free dog & cat treats

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets are important members of the family, so as we come upon the season of gift giving, our pets deserve the best for the unconditional love they give us year-round. Today, Purina announced that pet parents popping into the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles between now and December 24 can grab dog or cat treats for free by answering a few quick questions that determine which treat Purina recommends for their furry friend!

Purina Shares Free Dog & Cat Treats with Pet Parents at Westfield Century City through Dec. 24, or while supplies last (PRNewswire)

WHAT: Purina giving pet parents free dog and cat treats for the holidays

WHEN: Now through December 24 from 10 am to 9 pm , 7 days per week, while supplies last

WHERE: Westfield Century City – 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

To get a treat, the vending machine's digital touch screen will ask a few questions about your pet. The machine will immediately dispense a treat to match the dog or cat's personality from an array of its brands including Beggin', PRIME or Dentalife treats for dogs, or Fancy Feast Savory Treats or Friskies Party Mix for cats!

"We're thrilled to launch Purina's free treats vending machine in hopes of spreading 'seasons treatings' to as many pets as possible," said Purina Senior Brand Manager, Tim Brunt. "Shopping for holiday gifts can be a challenge, but we hope that the Seasons Treatings Vending Machine will make it a little easier for pet parents."

Because pets experience inexplicable joy from receiving treats, Purina encourages pet parents to share that joy with others this season by posting a photo of your pet enjoying their new treat on social channels using #PurinaSeasonsTreatings. Purina may feature some of the photos on the brands' social media channels throughout the holidays.

The vending machine is close to Westfield Century City's Holiday Market, which includes photos with Santa (for your child, yourself or your pet), an ice skating skate-up bar and hourly snowfall. The mall is pet-friendly, so dogs and cats are encouraged to join in on the fun.

"Purina Treats is all about creating richer lives for pets and the people who love them," said Purina Senior Brand Manager Stephanie Schwendinger. "We hope that our Seasons Treatings vending machine allows pet parents and pets to bond and spend quality time together during the holidays."

Free treats in the vending machine includes Beggin', which is available in Bacon Flavor or Beggin' Pizza Flavor! Also included are PRIME dog treats that are perfect for dogs that crave adventure and Dentalife, which is great for dogs that steal the spotlight with their smile. Cat lovers can choose if their cat is fancy and treat felines to Fancy Feast Savory Treats or, if their cat is the life of the party kind, Friskies Party Mix features crunchy kibbles.

To shop for more dog and cat treats from Purina, visit Purina.com/treats.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purina