Amtrak Winter Park Express Booking Now for 2023 Season

Weekend service to one of North America's top ski resorts returns Jan.13 with fares as low as $34 each way

WINTER PARK, Colo., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard the Amtrak Winter Park Express—your ticket between Denver and the base of the slopes at Winter Park Resort—voted one of North America's best ski resorts and Colorado's top adventure town. The new season of the "ski train" will be offered each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from the weekend of Jan.13-15 through the weekend of March 24-26, a total of 33 roundtrips. One-way fares start at just $34, with kids fares (ages 2-12) from $17.

Bring your skis and snowboards as a carry-on for no additional charge. During boarding, the train offers dedicated baggage storage for your gear. While onboard, you'll enjoy a trip featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom and no middle seat.

The Winter Park Express features a bi-level Sightseer Lounge offering panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains from upstairs and café service with snacks and drinks for sale downstairs. The lounge is the social hub for the train, offering oversize windows and seating on both levels.

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) are now on sale at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. The train departs Denver at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip departs Winter Park Resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m. All times Mountain. Union Station is served by the Regional Transportation District's commuter trains to and from Denver International Airport as well as light rail, local or intercity buses, ride-sharing services, and taxis.

Customers in groups of up to eight can purchase Winter Park Express tickets at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. Customers in groups of 9-14 can call 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) to make a reservation. Groups of 15 or more—including requests for exclusive railcar occupancy—should fill out this form and an Amtrak representative will contact you. For more information about discounted group travel, call 800-USA-1GRP (1-800-872-1477) weekdays 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT, or email GroupSales@Amtrak.com.

New this season, Winter Park Resort is planning to open previously unutilized terrain in The Cirque Territory and is also planning to open more terrain in the Chutes area on Mary Jane. The newly accessible terrain means that skiers and riders will have access to almost twice as much expert-only terrain as last season. Plus, the resort is adding more staff and resources for more grooming on popular intermediate trails across the mountain, enhancing the entire on-mountain experience whatever terrain guests like best. Winter Park Resort is an Alterra Mountain Company property and its Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Lift tickets and other passes can be purchased directly from the Winter Park Resort website.

Those interested in travel to or from Winter Park Resort on other days of the week can ride the Amtrak California Zephyr, operating daily between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay via Denver and Salt Lake City, with service to Winter Park Resort (WPS) via a shuttle connection at Fraser, Colo., eight miles west of the resort. Be sure to enter station code 'WPS' if you are booking the shuttle.

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort, Colorado's quintessential mountain and ski resort, is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, a strong pioneering heritage, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state's most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America three of the last four years. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has been named as Colorado's Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

