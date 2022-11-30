ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Concluding Purchase Order for California Refinery Multi Heater Project

Order Comprised of 16 Burners, Control Equipment and Spare Parts

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that the Company has received the concluding purchase order to proceed with the last phase of the 20 burner project announced on March 29, 2022 for a California refinery.

ClearSign Logo (PRNewsFoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ClearSign Combustion Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The purchase order is for the manufacture and delivery of the remaining 16 burners, control equipment and spare parts. This purchase order follows the purchase order for a multi burner test and four burners required for that testing, and other ancillary items announced on September 1, 2022. Work associated with the September 1st purchase order has progressed into the final testing and demonstration phase. The 20 burners are to be installed into two heaters at the customers refinery site in California in 2023 during their scheduled maintenance shutdown.

"We are very pleased about how this project is progressing, and to have received the final stage of this significant commercial purchase order," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "We had previously mentioned that the timeline for this project had been shortened and are glad to be able to meet the needs of our customer. This installation of our best in class ultra low NOx technology will be significant for us as it is in our target market of California and at a notable refinery."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully install our burners in the California refinery and complete the anticipated project within the updated timeline, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation