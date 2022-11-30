Enbridge Inc. Announces 3.2% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2023

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023. The declared dividend represents a 3.2% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-eighth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On November 29, 2022, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2023.
Common Shares
$0. 8875
Preference Shares, Series A
$0.34375
Preference Shares, Series B
$0.32513
Preference Shares, Series D
$0.27875
Preference Shares, Series F
$0.29306
Preference Shares, Series H
$0.27350
Preference Shares, Series L
US$0.36612
Preference Shares, Series N
$0.31788
Preference Shares, Series P
$0.27369
Preference Shares, Series R
$0.25456
Preference Shares, Series 1
US$0.37182
Preference Shares, Series 3
$0.23356
Preference Shares, Series 5
US$0.33596
Preference Shares, Series 7
$0.27806
Preference Shares, Series 9
$0.25606
Preference Shares, Series 11
$0.24613
Preference Shares, Series 13
$0.19019
Preference Shares, Series 15
$0.18644
Preference Shares, Series 19
$0.30625
About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Media
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com
Investment Community
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com
