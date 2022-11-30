Freespira an effective treatment for PTSD and panic disorder, real-world study confirms

Patients remained highly engaged during the four-week course of treatment, and about two-thirds of all patients experienced a significant drop in symptom severity

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for symptoms of panic disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), published a study showing the effectiveness of its at-home treatment to help patients with these mental health conditions. This data, which is in-line with prior clinical trial findings demonstrates the power of Freespira as an important tool in mental health care when used in conjunction with psychotherapy and medication, or as an adjunct option for patients who didn't respond to standard-of-care treatments.

The real-world outcomes study , published in Frontiers in Digital Health, followed more than 1,500 patients with PTSD or panic disorder and reported that the Freespira treatment achieved a 75% adherence rate across both patient groups. The 1,395 patients with panic disorder had a response rate of 65%, and 174 patients with PTSD had a response rate of 72%.

Freespira's chief clinical officer Robert Cuyler, Ph.D., led the study along with Michael Telch, Ph.D., professor of psychology and director of the Laboratory for the Study of Anxiety Disorders at the University of Texas at Austin. Telch is also a clinical practitioner specializing in evidence-based therapies for anxiety- and trauma-related disorders.

"The Freespira treatment achieved impressive levels of effectiveness and adherence in this large sample of patients with panic attacks and PTSD, thus demonstrating its potential as a viable alternative to existing psychological or pharmacological treatments of panic and PTSD," said Telch. "The treatment uses a sophisticated respiratory feedback technology guided by personal coaching to help patients develop a greater sense of control and mastery of their physiological reactions, which we know play an important role in panic disorder and PTSD."

Freespira's evidence-based, skill-building approach works by addressing the underlying physiological cause of panic attacks and PTSD symptoms: dysregulated breathing patterns associated with carbon dioxide (CO2) hypersensitivity. Working with a personal coach, patients are guided through twice-daily, 17-minute sessions to regulate their breathing over a four-week period. Freespira's sensor measures respiration rate and exhaled CO2 levels in real-time, and the connected app displays this objective physiological data to help patients visualize and develop beneficial breathing patterns. Freespira has treated over 4,000 patients to date. Since launching the PTSD indication, Freespira has been used in about 730 patients with PTSD, including over 150 veterans.

"Freespira is addressing barriers to mental health care, including access and stigma, with our medication-free, at-home digital therapeutic. This real-world data shows that patients remain engaged throughout treatment, and they are seeing real relief from their symptoms," said Freespira Chief Executive Officer Joseph Perekupka. "We're committed to helping patients suffering from debilitating PTSD and panic disorder symptoms, and we will continue to show how Freespira is a viable treatment option along with psychotherapy and medication."

Freespira is available to eligible veterans through the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. Freespira is also covered by a number of commercial health plans and managed medicaid plans, including Highmark, Chorus Community Health Plan and Security Health Plan, and is available to employees of Comcast. Freespira is actively working to engage with additional payers.

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com .

