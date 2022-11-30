KERZNER INTERNATIONAL NAMES ONE ZA'ABEEL, DUBAI AS HOME TO FIRST SIRO HOTEL

AND WELCOMES BRITISH-SOMALIAN BOXER RAMLA ALI AS NEXT TEAM SIRO AMBASSADOR

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerzner International Holdings Limited ("Kerzner") the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resorts & Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, has today announced that first-of-its-kind immersive lifestyle and fitness brand, SIRO, will launch its inaugural hotel, SIRO One Za'abeel, in Q4 2023. This first hotel for the SIRO brand will sit in the heart of Dubai's iconic One Za'abeel development. One Za'abeel is being developed by Ithra Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai.

SIRO has also announced the next member of its pioneering ambassador program 'Team SIRO'. British-Somali professional boxer and humanitarian, Ramla Ali, joins world class football team A.C. Milan and British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who each play an advisory role in the development of SIRO, from its bespoke training programs to recovery, nutrition and wellbeing.

The SIRO brand epitomises Kerzner's continued spirit to disrupt the hospitality industry and elevate the guest experience. Recognising a gap in the market, SIRO will deliver a bold new immersive hospitality experience for guests, anticipating travellers' needs and inviting them to 'Live the Journey' with tailored programs and treatments developed by specialists in fitness, mental health, nutrition and sleep. Designed to help guests unlock peak mental and physical performance in a supportive, aspirational environment, SIRO One Za'abeel is the first step on SIRO's journey to become an entirely new kind of global lifestyle-driven brand.

The SIRO Experience

A fitness and recovery destination, SIRO One Za'abeel will offer holistic fitness and wellbeing programs, in a beautifully designed hotel environment with stunning views of Dubai's skyline. Guests will have access to top-of-the-line facilities, while receiving expert guidance and coaching from a team of fitness and wellbeing experts. Programs will focus on five pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness.

Guests will have the option to partake in a complimentary 3D body scan to evaluate their physical fitness, providing the hotel's coaching team with data to develop personalised programs, tailored to individual needs and goals. Integrated digital technology, including a dedicated app, will support guests throughout their stay; offering everything from mobile check-in, to nutrition monitoring, gamification and vitality tracking.

A state-of-the-art fitness club will form the hotel's core across two floors, boasting a minimum 1,000m2 gym along with dedicated space for yoga and meditation, as well as ample studios for group movement classes, and use of local sports venues. Other facilities include strength and conditioning, cardio and free weights zones, through to studios for HIIT, cycling, boxing and Pilates.

Specialist trainers, coaches, nutritionists and technicians will be on hand at One Za'abeel to help guests make and maintain healthy lifestyle choices. Rooms feature the latest technology to promote restorative sleep, including smart Aero Plush mattresses, recovery wardrobes and smart curtains that will be connected to the SIRO app alarm clock and which will open gradually a few moments before the alarm rings to allow natural light to fill the room. The alarm will be set to follow the guest's circadian rhythm in order to mitigate jet lag and encourage bodies to wake up in a more rested state.

SIRO will also offer a dedicated Recovery Lab to provide a range of specialised wellbeing treatments. Cutting-edge technologies available include cryotherapy, infrared and oxygen therapy, as well as a range of supporting treatments including physiotherapy, acupuncture and assisted stretching. Dedicated mindfulness coaches will offer workshops and specific classes in breathing, meditation, and visualisation.

Integration within the local community is a key ambition for each SIRO hotel, starting with One Za'abeel. The brand is developing a partnership strategy to provide sporting activities and education opportunities for local communities. Moreover, at each destination, SIRO will offer guests unique excursions to test endurance and discover the local area through sports like cycling, sailing, hiking, climbing, and kite surfing. In Dubai, SIRO One Za'abeel will offer cycling in Al Qudra Lakes, hiking in the Hatta Mountains and paddle boarding in the Arabian Gulf.

Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International, commented "SIRO represents Kerzner's continued ambition to break boundaries within the hospitality industry, and to present innovative ways for guests to become better versions of themselves, regardless of their personal journey. SIRO will transform the fitness and recovery hospitality offering, going far beyond the expected by combining our renowned excellence in developing truly exceptional hotels and experiences, with the invaluable insight and expertise from a world class selection of international athletes. The result will be a curated, bold guest experience with powerful opportunities to excel. SIRO One Za'abeel will be the first time we can deliver on this promise, before expanding the SIRO community internationally, and we cannot wait to show the world what we've created."

One Za'abeel

SIRO One Za'abeel will join One&Only One Za'abeel in residence at Dubai's latest architectural icon, One Za'abeel. Issam Galadari, CEO of Ithra, says: "SIRO is a bold, innovative new Kerzner brand. It will serve a global community focused on health and wellbeing with a destination offering yet to be seen in Dubai and in the hospitality sector. We are proud to be a developer and partner in this unique project and look forward to building this iconic development in Dubai's One Za'abeel."

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za'abeel stands proud in Za'abeel district in the heart of the city, strategically positioned at the entrance to Dubai's international financial district. The two-tower, high-rise, mixed-use development will also incorporate One&Only One Za'abeel, One&Only Private Homes, and office spaces, in addition to The Gallery, an opulent retail podium, a panoramic sky concourse and the world's longest cantilevered building, The Link, which intersects the two towers of One Za'abeel.

An awe-inspiring 100 metres above the ground and seemingly floating between One Za'abeel's towers, The Link is set to become Dubai's new must-see lifestyle destination in the sky. Focused on high-end hospitality, the space will offer an exploration of world-class restaurants, retail and entertainment. A statement swimming pool on The Link's roof will form a focal point for the design, offering incredible 360-degree views of Dubai.

Ramla Ali and Team SIRO

SIRO's newest ambassador, Ramla Ali, embodies the brand's values of strength and originality. Discovering the world of boxing at an early age brought Ali confidence and discipline, and she soon went on to become the first Muslim woman to win an English title, before setting up Somalia's boxing federation and becoming the first boxer in history to represent the country at the Olympics.

In 2018, Ali set up 'Ramla Ali Sisters Club' a not-for-profit initiative that provides a free and safe space for all women to take weekly boxing classes without fear of discrimination. Since its inception, the club has created a global community of like-minded fighters who are welcomed regardless of experience, race or religion.

A first for the hospitality industry, Team SIRO was established in 2021 – and is a collaboration with international sporting partners and elite athletes. More than brand ambassadors, these experts feed SIRO's in-house team with valuable insights to shape the guest experience at SIRO; enabling guests to train, move and recover like some of the world's top athletes. As SIRO's latest ambassador, Ali joins GB Olympic gold medallist, swimmer Adam Peaty, and A.C. Milan, one of the most innovative clubs in football history, for whom SIRO is Official Hotel Partner.

Ali says: "It was a natural choice for me to partner with SIRO. I have worked hard to create an environment within the male dominated world of boxing where women feel welcomed and encouraged to participate. In the same way, SIRO mirrors my ambitions, to introduce hotels and platforms where everyone can feel welcome to work on their wellbeing and positively impact their physical and mental health. I am excited to be working with the team on developing programs and experiences that will give guests the chance to learn life habits that they can take away with them and incorporate into their everyday lives."

SIRO (pronounced 'sigh-row') is a new, immersive lifestyle and hospitality brand from Kerzner International. Designed to offer guests a holistic fitness and recovery experience, SIRO's destination hotels support guests to unlock their mental and physical potential through five key pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. Welcoming and supportive, SIRO's guest experience is tailored to everyone from committed athletes, to health-conscious frequent travellers, to lifestyle change seekers starting out on a fitness or recovery journey. To deliver a best-in-class experience, each SIRO hotel will feature a cutting-edge fitness club, a suite of specialised treatments to aid sports recovery, tech-enabled accommodations to support optimal sleep, customisable nutrition-led dining and a team of in-house specialists to coach guests and curate an engaging environment for all-encompassing fitness. More information available at sirohotels.com.

Kerzner International Holdings Limited , through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences in Dubai. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Montenegro, Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, and Australia. Upcoming immersive lifestyle brand, SIRO, focuses on holistic health and wellness. Kerzner's newest hospitality experience Rare Finds will launch in 2023 with the re-opening of Bab Al Shams in Dubai. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com, oneandonlyresorts.com, sirohotels.com, www.rarefindsresorts.com www.mazaganbeachresort.com For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

