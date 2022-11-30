Subway Unveils the World's First Footlong Cookie Only Available on National Cookie Day

Four footlong cookies inspired by the Subway Series available at Cookieway pop-up restaurant.

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway® — the brand that sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States — is taking its iconic cookie to a new level with the debut of the footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4. One foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected.

Inspired by the Subway® Series signature subs, cookie lovers can sink their teeth into four limited-edition footlong flavors exclusively at Cookieway, the brand's pop-up restaurant that only serves its fan-favorite cookies.

Can't make it this year but craving Subway cookies? Subway also announced its six and twelve-pack Cookie Bundles are now available at Subway restaurants across the country, as well as a special cookie deal*. Guests can take $2 off a footlong sub when adding a cookie to orders placed on the Subway app or Subway.com. The offer is available exclusively to guests with a Subway account who have opted into email. New accounts must opt into email 72 hours in advance to receive the offer.

On Sunday, December 4, the Subway restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood will be the country's National Cookie Day capital. Cookieway will be open to guests from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1575 SW 8th Street, with a footlong cookie menu that includes:

The Subway Cookie Club: Just like the perfect combination of proteins on Subway's #11, the Subway Cookie Club stacks cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, then topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce. The MexiCali: Inspired by the south-of-the-border flavor of the #7, the MexiCali starts with a vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, then topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips. The Monster: Like Subway's The Monster #3, this beast of a cookie has a Double Chocolate cookie base with a heaping spread of peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, before it is finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce. The Great Pickle: The most unique cookie on the menu showcases the signature flavor of its star ingredient, just like The Great Garlic #8 sub. This sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway's The most unique cookie on the menu showcases the signature flavor of its star ingredient, just like The Great Garlic #8 sub. This sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway's brand new dill pickles

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."

Footlong cookies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in exchange for a donation to the Subway Cares Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which provides grants to organizations around the world that align with its mission to provide youth greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance for university and vocational education, and growth and leadership opportunities.

