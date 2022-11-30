Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Q4 FY 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: $1.284 billion
- GAAP earnings per diluted share: $0.99
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $1.91
FY 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: $5.082 billion
- GAAP earnings per diluted share: $6.29
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share: $8.90
- Cash flow from operations: $1.739 billion
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $1.566 billion
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $1.284 billion, compared to $1.152 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Revenue for fiscal year 2022 was $5.082 billion, an increase of 20.9 percent from $4.204 billion in fiscal year 2021.
"Synopsys achieved record results in fiscal year 2022, substantially exceeding our original targets, with strength in all product groups and geographies. We enter fiscal year 2023 with excellent momentum and a resilient business model that provides stability during market cycles," said Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys. "We've delivered many game-changing innovations over the past several years, which continue to enable customers to meet the unrelenting quest for "smart everything" devices. Simultaneously, our execution and operational management continue to drive growth and margin expansion. For fiscal year 2023, we are targeting 14-15% revenue growth, continued non-GAAP operating margin expansion, and approximately 16% non-GAAP earnings per share growth."
GAAP Results
On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $153.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $201.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $984.6 million, or $6.29 per diluted share, compared to $757.5 million, or $4.81 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021.
Non-GAAP Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $297.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $285.8 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $1.393 billion, or $8.90 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.077 billion, or $6.84 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2021.
For a reconciliation of net income, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.
Business Segments
Synopsys reports revenue and operating income in two segments: (1) Semiconductor & System Design, which includes EDA tools, IP products, system integration solutions and other associated revenue categories, and (2) Software Integrity, which includes a comprehensive solution for building integrity—security, quality and compliance testing—into the customers' software development lifecycle and supply chain. Further information regarding these segments is provided at the end of this press release.
Financial Targets
Synopsys also provided its consolidated financial targets for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2023. These financial targets assume no further changes to export control restrictions or the current U.S. government "Entity List" restrictions. These targets constitute forward-looking statements and are based on current expectations. For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these targets, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below.
First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Targets(1)
(in millions except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months Ending
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
January 31, 2023
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Low
High
Revenue
$ 1,340
$ 1,370
$ 5,775
$ 5,825
GAAP Expenses
$ 1,033
$ 1,053
$ 4,490
$ 4,537
Non-GAAP Expenses
$ 875
$ 885
$ 3,810
$ 3,840
Other Income (Expense)
$ (2)
$ -
$ (12)
$ (8)
Non-GAAP Tax Rate
18 %
18 %
18 %
18 %
Outstanding Shares (fully diluted)
155
158
155
158
GAAP EPS
$ 1.89
$ 2.00
$ 7.68
$ 7.86
Non-GAAP EPS
$ 2.48
$ 2.53
$ 10.28
$ 10.35
Operating Cash Flow
~ $1,700
(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023,
For a reconciliation of Synopsys' first quarter and fiscal year 2023 targets, including expenses, tax rate, earnings per diluted share and other measures on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, see "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying tables below.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Synopsys continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but acknowledges evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Synopsys presents non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Synopsys' operating results in a manner that focuses on what Synopsys believes to be its core business operations and what Synopsys uses to evaluate its business operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Synopsys' management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Synopsys' management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP financial measures that include: (i) the amortization of acquired intangible assets, (ii) the impact of stock compensation, (iii) acquisition-related items, (iv) restructuring charges, (v) the effects of certain settlements, final judgments and loss contingencies related to legal proceedings, and (vi) the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments; and the non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such information in order to assess the performance of Synopsys' business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods.
Synopsys adopted a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate of 16% for fiscal years 2019 through 2021 in calculating non-GAAP financial measures to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency and do not necessarily reflect our normal operations, and to more closely align our tax rate with our expected geographic earnings mix.
Synopsys adopted an annual non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2022 and given uncertainty surrounding further U.S. corporate tax law changes, has elected to maintain a non-GAAP tax rate of 18% for fiscal year 2023 rather than adopt a three-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures. This annual non-GAAP tax rate is based on an evaluation of its historical and projected mix of U.S. and international profit before tax, taking into account the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, U.S. tax law changes, as well as other factors such as its current tax structure, existing tax positions and expected recurring tax incentives. Synopsys re-evaluates this rate on a periodic basis for any significant events that could materially affect its projections, such as significant changes in its geographic earnings mix or significant tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Synopsys operates, and will further consider the appropriateness of adopting a multi-year normalized non-GAAP tax rate. When possible, Synopsys provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed below, as well as Item 2.02 of Synopsys' Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 30, 2022, for additional information about the measures Synopsys uses to evaluate its core business operations. Synopsys is unable to provide a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis because doing so would not be possible without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the potential variability and limited visibility of the excluded items.
Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results (1)
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income
$ 153,500
$ 201,447
$ 984,594
$ 757,516
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
25,530
21,943
95,711
82,380
Stock compensation
125,339
96,742
458,776
345,272
Acquisition-related items
(2,063)
3,800
9,269
15,394
Restructuring charges
-
18,254
12,057
33,405
Legal matters
-
-
-
(1,455)
Tax adjustments
(4,618)
(56,430)
(167,582)
(155,727)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 297,688
$ 285,756
$ 1,392,825
$ 1,076,785
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 0.99
$ 1.28
$ 6.29
$ 4.81
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.16
0.14
0.61
0.52
Stock compensation
0.80
0.62
2.93
2.19
Acquisition-related items
(0.01)
0.02
0.06
0.10
Restructuring charges
-
0.12
0.08
0.21
Legal matters
-
-
-
(0.01)
Tax adjustments
(0.03)
(0.36)
(1.07)
(0.98)
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 1.91
$ 1.82
$ 8.90
$ 6.84
Shares used in computing net income per diluted share amounts:
155,749
157,243
156,485
157,340
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For
Reconciliation of 2023 Targets
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP targets for the periods indicated below.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Three Months Ending
January 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 1,033,000
$ 1,053,000
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(25,000)
(28,000)
Stock compensation
(133,000)
(140,000)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 875,000
$ 885,000
Range for Three Months Ending
January 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 1.89
$ 2.00
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.18
0.16
Stock compensation
0.89
0.85
Tax adjustments
(0.48)
(0.48)
Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 2.48
$ 2.53
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
156,500
156,500
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Full Fiscal Year 2023 Targets (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP expenses
$ 4,490,000
$ 4,537,000
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
(98,000)
(103,000)
Stock compensation
(582,000)
(594,000)
Target non-GAAP expenses
$ 3,810,000
$ 3,840,000
Range for Fiscal Year Ending
October 31, 2023
Low
High
Target GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 7.68
$ 7.86
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
0.66
0.63
Stock compensation
3.80
3.72
Tax adjustments
(1.86)
(1.86)
Target non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$ 10.28
$ 10.35
Shares used in non-GAAP calculation (midpoint of target range)
156,500
156,500
(1) Synopsys' first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2023 will end on January 28, 2023 and October 28, 2023,
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Synopsys' short-term and long-term financial targets, expectations and objectives; strategies related to our products and technology; business and market outlook, opportunities and strategies; the expected impact of U.S. and foreign government actions and regulatory changes, including export control restrictions, on our financial results; customer demand and market expansion; our planned product releases and capabilities; industry growth rates; software trends; planned acquisitions and stock repurchases; our expected tax rate; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic conditions and uncertainty in the global economy; uncertainty in the growth of the semiconductor and electronics industries; the highly competitive industry we operate in; actions by the U.S. or foreign governments, such as the imposition of additional export restrictions or tariffs; consolidation among our customers and our dependence on a relatively small number of large customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to the global nature of our operations; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, operations and financial condition; and more. Additional information on potential risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Synopsys' results is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and in our latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Synopsys' most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K each as may be amended from time to time. Synopsys' financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 are not necessarily indicative of Synopsys' operating results for any future periods. The information provided herein is as of November 30, 2022. Synopsys undertakes no duty, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (1)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
October 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Time-based products
$ 808,160
$ 688,116
$ 2,993,786
$ 2,633,763
Upfront products
253,245
274,265
1,226,728
861,063
Total products revenue
1,061,405
962,381
4,220,514
3,494,826
Maintenance and service
222,887
190,038
861,028
709,367
Total revenue
1,284,292
1,152,419
5,081,542
4,204,193
Cost of revenue:
Products
173,617
152,437
653,783
542,114
Maintenance and service
89,313
68,992
342,978
271,202
Amortization of intangible assets
19,791
13,297
66,936
48,461
Total cost of revenue
282,721
234,726
1,063,697
861,777
Gross margin
1,001,571
917,693
4,017,845
3,342,416
Operating expenses:
Research and development
461,618
413,864
1,680,379
1,504,823
Sales and marketing
208,448
197,681
779,777
712,491
General and administrative
107,414
88,960
353,840
322,988
Amortization of intangible assets
6,718
8,646
29,754
33,919
Restructuring charges
-
18,254
12,057
33,405
Total operating expenses
784,198
727,405
2,855,807
2,607,626
Operating income
217,373
190,288
1,162,038
734,790
Other income (expense), net
(5,244)
8,790
(46,524)
70,724
Income before income taxes
212,129
199,078
1,115,514
805,514
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
60,572
(2,059)
137,078
49,155
Net income
151,557
201,137
978,436
756,359
Net income (loss) attributed to non-
(1,943)
(310)
(6,158)
(1,157)
Net income attributed to Synopsys
$ 153,500
$ 201,447
$ 984,594
$ 757,516
Net income per share attributed to Synopsys:
Basic
$ 1.00
$ 1.32
$ 6.44
$ 4.96
Diluted
$ 0.99
$ 1.28
$ 6.29
$ 4.81
Shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
152,761
152,932
153,002
152,698
Diluted
155,749
157,243
156,485
157,340
(1) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (1)
(in thousands, except par value amounts)
October 31,
October 31,
ASSETS:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,417,608
$ 1,432,840
Short-term investments
147,913
147,949
Total cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments
$ 1,565,521
$ 1,580,789
Accounts receivable, net
796,091
568,501
Inventories
211,927
229,023
Prepaid and other current assets
439,130
430,028
Total current assets
3,012,669
2,808,341
Property and equipment, net
483,300
472,398
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
559,090
493,251
Goodwill
3,842,234
3,575,785
Intangible assets, net
386,446
279,132
Deferred income taxes
670,653
612,655
Other long-term assets
463,695
510,698
Total assets
$ 9,418,087
$ 8,752,260
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 809,403
$ 741,191
Operating lease liabilities
54,274
79,678
Deferred revenue
1,910,822
1,517,623
Short-term debt
-
74,992
Total current liabilities
2,774,499
2,413,484
Long-term operating lease liabilities
581,273
487,003
Long-term deferred revenue
154,472
136,303
Long-term debt
20,824
25,094
Other long-term liabilities
327,829
391,433
Total liabilities
3,858,897
3,453,317
Redeemable non-controlling interest
38,664
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 400,000 shares authorized; 152,375 and
1,524
1,531
Capital in excess of par value
1,487,126
1,576,363
Retained earnings
5,534,307
4,549,713
Treasury stock, at cost: 4,886 and 4,198 shares, respectively
(1,272,955)
(782,866)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(234,277)
(49,604)
Total Synopsys stockholders' equity
5,515,725
5,295,137
Non-controlling interest
4,801
3,806
Total stockholders' equity
5,520,526
5,298,943
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and
$ 9,418,087
$ 8,752,260
(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (1)
(in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
October 31,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$ 978,436
$ 756,359
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Amortization and depreciation
228,405
203,676
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
89,541
86,645
Amortization of capitalized costs to obtain revenue contracts
73,026
64,698
Stock-based compensation
459,029
345,272
Allowance for credit losses
(3,477)
18,515
Deferred income taxes
(36,913)
(128,583)
Other non-cash
10,188
15,859
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of
acquired assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(251,390)
201,706
Inventories
1,320
(48,046)
Prepaid and other current assets
(89,983)
(102,174)
Other long-term assets
(15,283)
(153,037)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(34,066)
125,133
Operating lease liabilities
(85,828)
(82,581)
Income taxes
1,644
28,855
Deferred revenue
414,251
160,325
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,738,900
1,492,622
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
93,696
12,850
Purchases of short-term investments
(97,245)
(161,732)
Proceeds from sales of long-term investments
582
-
Purchases of long-term investments
(7,000)
(7,591)
Purchases of property and equipment
(136,589)
(93,764)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(422,374)
(296,017)
Capitalization of software development costs
(2,493)
(1,976)
Other
(1,200)
(800)
Net cash used in investing activities
(572,623)
(549,030)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment of debt
(76,838)
(28,061)
Issuances of common stock
237,956
210,719
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity
(174,005)
(138,950)
Purchase of equity forward contract
-
(35,000)
Purchases of treasury stock
(1,100,000)
(753,081)
Other
(3,413)
(4,375)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,116,300)
(748,748)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
(65,296)
2,369
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,319)
197,213
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
1,435,183
1,237,970
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 1,419,864
$ 1,435,183
(1) Synopsys' fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation
SYNOPSYS, INC.
Business Segment Reporting (1)(3)
(in millions)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
Revenue by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
$ 1,157.2
$ 1,042.4
$ 4,615.7
$ 3,810.4
% of Total
90.1 %
90.5 %
90.8 %
90.6 %
- Software Integrity
$ 127.1
$ 110.0
$ 465.8
$ 393.8
% of Total
9.9 %
9.5 %
9.2 %
9.4 %
Total segment revenue
$ 1,284.3
$ 1,152.4
$ 5,081.5
$ 4,204.2
Adjusted operating income by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
$ 342.7
$ 326.6
$ 1,628.1
$ 1,243.1
- Software Integrity
$ 10.7
$ 13.3
$ 47.0
$ 38.3
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 353.4
$ 339.9
$ 1,675.1
$ 1,281.4
Adjusted operating margin by segment
- Semiconductor & System Design
29.6 %
31.3 %
35.3 %
32.6 %
- Software Integrity
8.4 %
12.1 %
10.1 %
9.7 %
Total adjusted segment operating margin
27.5 %
29.5 %
33.0 %
30.5 %
Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income Reconciliation (1)(2)(3)
(in millions)
Three Months
Three Months
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2021
GAAP total operating income – as reported
$ 217.4
$ 190.3
$ 1,162.0
$ 734.8
Other expenses managed at consolidated level
-Amortization of intangible assets (5)
26.5
21.9
96.7
82.4
-Stock compensation (5)
125.6
96.7
459.0
345.3
-Non-qualified deferred compensation plan
(18.8)
8.9
(68.8)
71.6
-Acquisition-related items (4)
2.7
3.8
14.1
15.4
-Restructuring charges
-
18.3
12.1
33.4
-Legal matters
-
-
-
(1.5)
Total adjusted segment operating income
$ 353.4
$ 339.9
$ 1,675.1
$ 1,281.4
(1) Synopsys manages the business on a long-term, annual basis, and considers quarterly fluctuations of revenue and profitability as
(2) These segments results are consistent with the information required by ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Synopsys' chief operating decision
(3) Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021 ended on October 29, 2022 and October 30, 2021, respectively. For presentation
(4) This excludes the gains from the mark-up of a cost method investment to fair value upon obtaining control through the acquisition
(5) This includes non-GAAP expenses attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest.
