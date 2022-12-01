A BENEFIT FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS VOICES OF EDUCATION: CAN HE UNLOCK YOUR PSYCHIC POTENTIAL? AWARD-WINNING MAGICIAN & MENTALIST MICHAEL GUTENPLAN PRESENTS HIS INCREDIBLE MENTALISM & MIND READING SHOW

A BENEFIT FOR SUICIDE AWARENESS VOICES OF EDUCATION: CAN HE UNLOCK YOUR PSYCHIC POTENTIAL? AWARD-WINNING MAGICIAN & MENTALIST MICHAEL GUTENPLAN PRESENTS HIS INCREDIBLE MENTALISM & MIND READING SHOW

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 ● 6:00 PM CT

EDINA COUNTRY CLUB, EDINA, MN

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS (PHONE, PRINT, ZOOM)

EDINA, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master mentalist and third-generation psychic Michael Gutenplan will present his award-winning mind reading and mentalism show December 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM at the Edina Country Club. This event is open to the public and all proceeds will benefit Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE.ORG). A rare public performance, Gutenplan will unlock your psychic potential with engaging and unforgettable performances of mind reading, predictions, hypnosis, and other psychic phenomena. This show is 100% family-friendly but please note it is designed for adults. Ages 13+ will love it.

An award winning mentalist and magician, Michael has performed at the internationally-renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood, at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and in his critically-acclaimed one-man show "Extraordinary Deceptions" off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre. He is the nation's top entertainer for private clubs and a highly sought after entertainer for corporate events.

This public performance is an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience that you won't want to miss. Experience the extraordinary and have your psychic potential unlocked!

General Admission $40, VIP Tickets include preferred seating, swag bag and meet and greet for $100. More information and tickets at: https://tinyurl.com/mindreadingshow.

Michael Gutenplan is an award-winning psychic, mentalist and magician with over 20 years of professional experience in the world of entertainment. He knows how to engage and captivate the most sophisticated and skeptical audiences. He can be seen reading minds and performing his amazing feats of prestidigitation at private clubs and at corporate events, meetings, galas, and private events around the world.

Awarded Best Club Entertainment by Boardroom Magazine (2021 Excellence in Achievement Awards), consistently named by the Corgentum Survey as the Top Corporate Entertainers (2017-2022), winner of the Los Angeles Award for Best Psychic Entertainer (2019-2022), named a "Best Thing to Do" by Time Out New York, and praised by The New York Times, LA Times, Variety, and the Washington Post.

Michael is a proud member of the Psychic Entertainers Association and a performing member of The Academy of Magical Arts at the Magic Castle.

CONTACT:

Linda Mars

lmars@save.org

View original content:

SOURCE SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education