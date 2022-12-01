Micro Focus and Jaguar TCS Racing Renew Partnership Ahead of Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Partnership focused on sustainability and developing the technologies needed for a low-carbon future

NEWBURY, U.K., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced its renewed partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing as part of the company's overall commitment to embracing environmental sustainability and shifting to a lower-carbon economy. Micro Focus will provide world-class software and services to Jaguar TCS Racing in support of their pursuit for more points, podiums and wins in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the first net-zero carbon sport.

The partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing demonstrates Micro Focus' commitment to innovation by contributing to the creation of sustainable technology, as competing in Formula E provides a real-world platform for the development of new technologies and capabilities on the racetrack.

Micro Focus software and Professional Services support Jaguar TCS Racing in improving car performance for races with the larger goal of developing more sustainable mobility solutions. Through the leveraging of Vertica's real-time analytics and machine learning capabilities, as well as Micro Focus IDOL's AI-powered unstructured data analytics, the Micro Focus partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing aims to improve upon their successes and push the boundaries of competition and innovation in Formula E.

James Barclay, Team Principal, Jaguar TCS Racing said: "We've made huge progress in the last two years with Micro Focus, so we are delighted to now be continuing the journey with their support and expertise as we collectively fight for the title of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 9. Our partnership with Micro Focus allows us to integrate their world-class software services, such as Vertica and IDOL, to gain critical data analysis. This helps to make accurate predictions, quicker and better decisions, and ultimately drive better performance and results.

"As the world's first net zero carbon sport since inception, Formula E provides us and our partners with a real-world performance test bed to develop new technologies and capabilities. With Micro Focus, we share the desire to innovate, succeed at the highest level and deliver sustainable change."

As part of the partnership, Micro Focus' software and services will help Jaguar TCS Racing push the boundaries and develop sustainable, electric mobility technology, which can improve the future for our planet. Through Micro Focus' environmental, social and governance program, INSPIRE, the company recently announced their larger commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In addressing climate change, Micro Focus has taken action to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions in its offices and data centres and will expedite its move to electric company owned and leased vehicles.

"At Micro Focus, we aim to make sustainable and responsible business part of the way we operate," said Sarah Atkinson, Director of ESG, Micro Focus. "Achieving our sustainability goals will take a team effort, and everyone is involved, which makes our technical and analytics partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing that much more important as both companies focus on working in the most efficient way possible."

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, focused on solving the IT dilemma—how to balance today's needs with tomorrow's opportunities. We deliver mission-critical technology that helps tens of thousands of customers worldwide manage core IT elements of their business. Strengthened by our strategic services and support organizations, and an extensive partner network, our broad set of technologies for security, IT operations, application delivery, governance, modernization, and analytics provide the innovative solutions organizations need to run and transform—at the same time.

ABOUT JAGUAR TCS RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first luxury manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series. In Season 8, Mitch Evans finished as runner-up in the drivers' standings–his most successful result in Jaguar TCS Racing's Formula E campaign.

Formula E is a real-world test bed for Jaguar with its journey to becoming an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar TCS Racing's goal is to "Reimagine Racing" and together the team will test, develop, learn, and collaborate, sharing insights across Jaguar Land Rover which will benefit future road car development. Specifically, learnings and technology transfer from Formula E will help "Reimagine" the Jaguar brand coinciding with the company's commitment to the Gen3 era of Formula E.

2023 is the first year for the teams to be racing with the Gen3 car, the world's first net-zero race car.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor, transmission, inverter, and rear suspension. Jaguar, via its long-term Formula E technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering, will supply Envision Racing with its powertrain for the Gen3 era.

To control costs, the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all eleven teams. This allows the focus to be on developing efficient and lightweight electric vehicle powertrains which will improve the performance and range of future Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

Teams have two race cars, one per driver, which will be used for the full race distance.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The 2023 championship takes place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world's major cities including Mexico City, Diriyah, and Rome, with new locations including Hyderabad, Cape Town, and São Paulo. The season finale plays out across a double-header race weekend in London.

In 2022, Jaguar TCS Racing finished fourth in the teams' standings with seven podiums, four wins, one pole position, one fastest lap and 231 points scored—the team's biggest points haul to date. New Zealander, Mitch Evans finished last season as runner-up with Sam Bird finishing thirteenth overall in the drivers' standings.

Formula E remains a key priority for Jaguar Land Rover and the company's Reimagine strategy. As the premier all-electric world championship, Formula E allows us to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test bed for our Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape our electric future – a future that Jaguar is passionate about, and dedicated to for the benefit of our society, the changing landscape of mobility, sustainability and our clients.

Through our Race to Inspire mission, Jaguar TCS Racing are committed to inspiring the future generation by using the race programme to create a positive impact on our planet and the communities in which we race. From competing in the world's first net-zero carbon race car to supporting and training the next generation of engineers and motorsport professionals. For more information, visit www.jaguar.com

