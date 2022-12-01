Remedy Maryland New Cannabis Superstore Opens December 1

Department Store-Like Dispensary with Big Name Brands

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Remedy cannabis dispensary will open a new ~10,000 square foot Superstore at 8865 Stanford Blvd in Columbia, Maryland, at 9:00 AM ET.

Remedy Maryland Logo (PRNewswire)

With adult use on the horizon, this move will ready Remedy to share the dispensary experience with broader consumer base

One of the first and largest licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, Remedy was born out of a legacy of patient care and community service. They aim to remove the sterile and antiseptic feel of many other medical dispensaries, with the goal of creating a welcoming, open, entertaining yet informative and comfortable environment.

The new larger space will offer unique experiential events for the cannabis community. The open floor plan is designed to deliver a store-within-a-store (SWAS) model allowing patients and future adult-use consumers to explore brands and products in a one-of-a-kind dispensary experience.

"We are very excited to have one of the largest retail footprints in the state of Maryland," said Remedy co-CEO and President, Brandon Barksdale. "Our new superstore will elevate the dispensary experience on all levels with product selection, promotions, industry-leading customer loyalty programs, and much more. Our store-within-a-store concept allows for a deep bench of brand selection, product exclusivity and the most robust menu in the state. This unique concept will provide patients and recreational consumers alike with access to new products coming to market as part of their normal shopping experience."

Partnerships with large national, household name cannabis operators, such as Cookies, Green Thumb Industries, SunMed, Trulieve, Curio Wellness, and Holistic Industries set Remedy apart from other retailers unlocking billions of dollars of brand power to Maryland. Much like branded beauty counters in traditional department stores, this retail concept will bring the biggest names in cannabis to Maryland.

"With adult use on the horizon, this move will ready Remedy to share the dispensary experience comfortably with the broader consumers as they enter the market. Truly, we will have the best prices and best selection in the state. Patients and future guests of Remedy will need to explore and engage with us weekly to keep up," continued Remedy Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Mitch Trellis.

"I speak for the entire Remedy family when I say we are excited to offer this retail experience to the Maryland market and look forward to continuing to be the market leader in cannabis retail."

The original Remedy Columbia location at 6656 Dobbin Rd will be moving to Stanford Blvd. This new location will be more convenient and offer more parking.

Doors open to the public on December 1 at 10:00 AM.

Store hours are Monday – Sunday 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM.

Remedy also has a location in Baltimore at 7165-C Security Blvd, Windsor Mill.

ABOUT REMEDY

Since its inception in 2014, Remedy has garnered a reputation as Maryland's go-to dispensary. It is one of the top dispensaries in the market and the fastest growing. Locally owned and operated, Remedy provides Maryland's registered medical cannabis patients with a curated selection of the highest quality, most effective and clean products available. With retail locations in Baltimore and Columbia, Remedy offers its patients exceptional flower strains, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and proudly is the first (and only) Maryland medical cannabis dispensary offering the full line of Cookies strains and merch in their "Cookies Corner" located in their Baltimore storefront.

For more information on Remedy, please visit remedymaryland.com.

Instagram @remedy_maryland

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/company/remedy-maryland/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remedy Maryland