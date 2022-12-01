SURESTAY HOTEL GROUP® SURPASSES 400 PROPERTIES GLOBALLY AND 250 HOTELS IN NORTH AMERICA

BWH Hotel Group's Premium Economy Brand Continues Rapid Expansion in Key Countries Worldwide

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWH Hotel Group®, one of the world's leading hotel companies, announced today that SureStay Hotel Group has surpassed 400 properties around the world with 250 hotels now open in North America. Leading the premium economy segment, SureStay Hotel Group® is significantly expanding its presence across key markets and offers a well-rounded selection of hotels with different features and amenities, which enables hoteliers to find the right product for their market.

BWH Hotel Group (PRNewswire)

Launched just six years ago, SureStay Hotel Group has remained one of the fastest growing brands in the hotel industry and is known as a trusted and respected lodging option among travelers, boasting Google and TripAdvisor ratings close to 4.0. The brand offers travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness and a service guarantee, all at an affordable price.

"Economy hotel development has proven resilient over the last few years and SureStay has established BWH Hotel Group as a leader in the premium economy segment," said Larry Cuculic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "Eclipsing 400 hotels worldwide and 250 across North America is a proud milestone for our brand. The economy segment is set to remain top-of-mind with value-conscious travelers as well as developers, and we're excited about the future of each brand under the SureStay Hotel Group umbrella."

Consisting of SureStay, SureStay Plus, SureStay Studio and SureStay Collection, SureStay Hotel Group continues to garner interest among developers in the premium economy space because of its impressive performance. SureStay Hotel Group has achieved an average RevPAR of $48.72 and an average ADR of $91.44. Recent financial performance combined with a competitive fee structure aimed to maximize return on investment for the membership has made SureStay Hotel Group a leading brand in the segment.

Select hotels that have joined the SureStay Hotel Group portfolio recently include:

"SureStay Hotel Group has experienced remarkable growth in recent years and the milestones achieved prove that our premium economy brand has quickly become one of the fastest-growing brands in the hotel industry," said Brad LeBlanc, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotel Group. "SureStay is resonating with investors, and the quick-to-market development, strong cash flow and impressive profit margins are extremely beneficial to owners – especially as we navigate the current industry and economic challenges. With a strong pipeline and interest from new developers, we look forward to continuing to expand SureStay's presence across the globe."

Every SureStay Hotel Group property is given unparalleled systems and support with access to award-winning websites, global partnerships and sales teams, and a state-of-the-art revenue management system. Hoteliers benefit from BWH Hotel Group's reputation for providing superior guest service and gain access to the award-winning Best Western Rewards®, which boasts nearly 50 million members worldwide.

For more information on BWH Hotel Group and SureStay Hotel Group, please visit:

bestwestern.com

bestwesterndevelopers.com

surestaydevelopers.com

About BWH Hotel Group®

BWH Hotel Group is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

*Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

Media Contact:

Katie Ray

Director of Public Relations

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts