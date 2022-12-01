Wipfli announces ApostleTech will join firm

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top accounting and advisory firm, announced today it has entered into an agreement with ApostleTech that will result in the firm joining Wipfli.

ApostleTech, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a leader in custom customer relationship management (CRM) implementations.

The ApostleTech team will bring to Wipfli its proven experience in integrating sales, service, marketing and IT for the construction, homebuilding, financial, manufacturing and nonprofit industries. Its team implements, extends, connects and supports Salesforce, HubSpot and MuleSoft software.

Wipfli offers ApostleTech clients the benefits of expanded services that help businesses improve operational performance, transform their digital capabilities, optimize finances, meet compliance regulations and drive decisions with data and analytics. The combination enhances Wipfli's services and expands its national footprint.

"We're so glad to have ApostleTech as part of Wipfli," said Ken Kortas, head of Wipfli's Business Solutions practice. "Their entrepreneurial bent mirrors our own as they've spent years perfecting their approach to design industry-specific solutions such as their homebuilder platform, HCP. Our combined clients will benefit from the passion we have together for finding new and innovative ways of helping them succeed."

"Wipfli's focus on building relationships with clients marries well with ApostleTech's culture," Kyle Aulerich, ApostleTech CEO, said. "Just like Wipfli, we're dedicated to fostering the growth of our team and the companies they work with while operating at the highest level of integrity."

The capabilities ApostleTech brings will enhance and grow Wipfli's Salesforce offerings. ApostleTech also expands Wipfli's client base in the construction, homebuilding, financial, manufacturing and nonprofit industries.

"We are looking forward to ApostleTech joining our firm," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "It's clear from their reputation that their culture and business approach will be a great fit at Wipfli. No matter where our clients are in their CRM maturity, together we'll be positioned to support them."

The deal, which is set to close today, will add 21 associates to Wipfli's approximately 3,100, as well as more than 20 clients. Aulerich will join Wipfli as a principal.

