Crystal Capital Partners Deepens Partnership With Advisory Network

MIAMI, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Capital Partners, a leading turnkey alternative investment platform for financial advisors, today announced the outcome of highly productive partnerships with several advisory firms in its network.

With partner firms, Crystal showcased alternative investments and demonstrated the power of its integrated platform before industry audiences across a series of in-person events and conferences this quarter. Representatives from Crystal highlighted the strengths of alternative investments as an asset class, and heightened awareness of the value of partnerships: Crystal not only offers a streamlined institutional alternative investment platform, but also support for financial advisors beyond the point of sale, including in the areas of business development, client education and operational support.

Crystal played a leading role in the alternatives education for industry audiences at conferences, both as keynote speaker and participant, by helping advisors and their clients understand the importance of alternatives in times of market turbulence. Through the insights gained at events organized by Crystal's partners, advisors were able to amplify their business development efforts at events organized by the following firms:

$2.9 billion in assets under management (AUM) and headquartered in Haslett, Mich. CG Advisory Services : An RIA and network of financial advisors within assets under management (AUM) and headquartered in

$2.7 billion in AUM across 10 states, including Texas , California , and South Carolina . One Seven : A network of independent advisors within AUM across 10 states, including, and

$265 million in AUM with offices in Idaho , Utah , and California . Legacy Wealth Management : an RIA and wealth management firm within AUM with offices in, and

Advisory firms in Crystal's network are constantly recruiting new financial advisors, some of whom are unfamiliar with the asset class, as well as Crystal's value proposition and differentiating factors given the recent surge in tech-driven alts platforms.

Presentations made by Crystal's Investor Relations team included a platform and manager roster overview, key competitive advantages, and a discussion of Crystal's proprietary technology and streamlined operational workflow. Industry audiences learned that through Crystal's end-to-end solution, advisors can deliver institutional private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) exposures to their QP clients' portfolios, while significantly reducing the operational burden associated with this asset class.

Tony Mazzali, Partner and Co-Founder of CG Advisory Services, said, "We've been growing our advisor network in order to accommodate our high-net-worth clients' demands for more personalization and real-time support with financial planning and portfolio construction. Crystal's involvement in our events has been integral in helping our advisors continue to support these demands by offering best practices for nurturing HNW client relationships and, subsequently, growing their book of business."

Todd Resnick, President and Co-Founder of One Seven, said, "Not only was Golan Lewkowicz's presentation well received, but he was easy to work with in the lead-up to our event, very personable, and spent time interacting with our advisors. His professional, entertaining, and well-tailored presentation helped build confidence and humanize the investing experience."

Pete Covino, Founding Partner of Legacy Wealth Management added, "Our advisors had a phenomenal experience, and we know that was in large part due to Crystal's presentations and participation in our event."

Steven Brod, CEO of Crystal Capital Partners, concluded, "As advisors increasingly turn to alternative investments for diversification and uncorrelated returns, we are committed to supporting their business development and client education efforts, at the point of sale and well beyond. We look forward to our next gathering, and future opportunities to connect with the community of independent financial advisors and wealth managers."

About Crystal Capital Partners

Crystal Capital Partners is a turn-key alternative investment platform, empowering financial advisors with exposure to third-party institutional private equity and hedge funds for their clients' portfolios. Crystal's partnerships include independent advisors, regional banks, IBDs and multi-family offices. Crystal is a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Miami, Florida. Crystal's registration as an investment adviser does not imply any level of skill or training nor has the SEC or other securities regulators endorsed or approved the merits of Crystal's Website, products, services, materials, and/or any of the information contained therein.

