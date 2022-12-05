Authenticx Ends Year on High Note, Looks Ahead to 2023

The company significantly increased headcount, saw strong ARR growth and doubled its client portfolio, making more inroads into the life sciences industry in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, has had a momentous year in 2022. The company's ARR increased 2.5x over 12 months, and the customer base doubled.

Authenticx opened a new office in June and welcomed many new hires. Between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, the company increased its headcount by adding 45 new employees. Headcount increased again with another 19 people joining between July and October 2022, with the majority of new hires in the production innovation and sales departments.

Driven to provide the best conversational intelligences product, the company added new features to its robust platform, including the Eddy Effect Dashboard and a quality management solution. The Eddy Effect Dashboard enables customer experience teams to listen at scale to unsolicited feedback, identify obstacles impeding the customer journey and provide teams with the insights to tell data-backed stories and improve CX.

Authenticx's quality management solution empowers organizations to auto-score contact center conversations, identify areas of improvement and opportunity, reduce agent onboarding time, increase efficiency and deliver better CX.

"We are dedicated to humanizing conversational intelligence in the healthcare industry," said Amy Brown, CEO of Authenticx. "If healthcare leaders want to deliver an exceptional customer experience while reducing operational waste, what better way to start than by listening to their actual customers' voices? It's impossible to collect, analyze and gather insights from the vast amount of unstructured data without using AI and natural language processing, and that's where Authenticx comes in. Our technology enables decision-makers to find and remove those roadblocks, identify training opportunities and make better business decisions."

In addition to its nomination for the Mira Award's " Scale Up of the Year " category, recognizing high-growth, innovation-driven technology companies in Indiana, two of Authenticx's leaders also earned recognition.

CTO Michael Armstrong received the Tech Exec of the Year award from the Indianapolis Business Journal and TechPoint. This recognition honors top technology leaders for their vital role in the success of Indianapolis-area businesses, institutions and nonprofits. The Indianapolis Business Journal recognized VP of Talent Darron Lasley for his contributions to recruiting, retaining and promoting diverse talent.

The company doubled its customer base this year and also increased the number in its client portfolio from one to five of the top 10 leading global pharmaceutical companies . Authenticx has become a go-to solution for companies within the life sciences industry, which relies on call centers to bridge the gap between pharma leaders and customers and which has recognized the incredible value of the customer voice.

"The healthcare industry isn't stagnant, and neither are we. We're going to keep evolving and improving our products and services. I'm excited to see where we go in 2023," said Brown.

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

