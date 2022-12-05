CBIZ NAMES ELIZABETH NEWMAN AS CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER (CAO) AND CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER (CHRO)

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading national provider of financial, insurance, advisory and other professional services, has named Elizabeth Newman to assume the dual role of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective December 1, 2022. Newman, who has served as Interim CHRO since September, will provide oversight for the Company's administrative functions and will lead Human Resources for all aspects of the business including cross-functional strategic projects and organizational transformation. In addition to her responsibilities as Interim CHRO, Newman also served as Chief of Staff and will continue her role on the Executive Leadership Team.

Prior to joining CBIZ, Newman was the President and CEO for The Centers for Families and Children, a large health care and human services nonprofit organization in the Northeast Ohio region. Newman also brings experience from the professional services industry as Senior Manager for Advisory Services at KPMG LLP, where she specialized in organizational and workforce transformation, human capital, M&A integration and change management to improve performance and accelerate growth for global corporations, federal agencies and state and local governments. Newman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University, a Master of Science from the Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and CEO, stated, "CBIZ continues to demonstrate record growth and we are investing in our operations to support our business long-term. Just like how we support our clients with advice and solutions that enable them to reach their goals, we are also driving continuous improvement and innovation within our own operations. Since joining CBIZ, Elizabeth has been at the forefront of key strategic initiatives and operational transformation efforts to accelerate growth and strengthen our values-based culture. Elizabeth's capacity to drive complex and cross-functional change will be invaluable as she transitions to this new dual role."

Recognized for its award-winning culture, CBIZ currently has over 6,600 team members across more than 100 offices nationwide. As a leading national professional services provider, the attraction, retention, and development of talent are central to CBIZ's mission to provide exceptional advice and solutions to help clients achieve their goals.

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com .

