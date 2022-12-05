Chemist Spirits Unveils Its First Craft Single Malt Whiskey In Collaboration with Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemist Spirits, an artisan Prohibition-era distillery located in the heart of downtown Asheville, has released its inaugural Biltmore Single Malt Whiskey, signaling the next tradition in Chemist's longstanding partnership with Biltmore.

Hand crafted with estate-grown Calypso barley aged in new oak barrels and finished in Biltmore Sangiovese barrels for a perfectly balanced flavor profile, Biltmore Single Malt Whiskey captures the timeless elegance of America's finest and most legendary estate.

"Biltmore single malt whiskey is an heirloom-quality whiskey with an artful flavor profile that is smooth yet complex. This hand-crafted whiskey is designed to enjoy neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail," said Debbie Word, founder, owner and distiller at Chemist Spirits. "The collaborative expressions we've released with Biltmore to date, including our best-selling Biltmore Conservatory Rose Gin, demonstrate a strong creative partnership and a shared dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and quality."

The elegant rose-gold tint of Biltmore single malt whiskey provides a visual hint of its heavy red wine barrel influence. It is dominated on the nose by butterscotch and caramelized sugar with notes of maple syrup, pralines, candied pecans, dates, and syrupy stewed plums. The delicate spices beautifully integrate with the soft fruits, dried apricots, honey, and vanilla sugar and a sweet smooth creaminess which is complemented with hints of butterscotch and cherry syrup, with lingering fine-ground pepper and polished oak on the finish.

"Biltmore is thrilled to come together again with Chemist Spirits to introduce Biltmore single malt whiskey, which is created for whiskey connoisseurs and collectors alike," said Heather Jordan, Director of Marketing, Biltmore Wine Company. "The care that Chemist Spirits takes into crafting exceptional products, including the annual release of Biltmore Conservatory Rose Gin and now this limited-edition single malt whiskey, mirrors Biltmore's commitment to excellence. We're excited to give consumers another taste of our award-winning collaboration."

The inaugural Biltmore Single Malt Whiskey release is presented at 47% ABV and offered at $90. A limited number of cases will be available through and online at chemistspirits.com/Biltmore-single-malt.

About Biltmore

Located in Asheville, N.C., Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, America's largest home is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. Biltmore estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including renowned gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture. Today, Biltmore includes Antler Hill Village, which features the award-winning Winery and Antler Hill Farm; The Inn on Biltmore Estate, a four-star property; Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate; Equestrian Center; numerous restaurants; event and meeting venues; and Biltmore For Your Home, the company's licensed products division. To learn more about Biltmore, go to www.biltmore.com or call 877-BILTMORE.

About Chemist Spirits

Founded in 2018, Chemist Spirits is distilled and hand-crafted in Asheville, North Carolina. Located in the heart of downtown, Chemist is a fully operational distillery and features a three-level speakeasy, Antidote, on site. Founded by distiller Debbie Word, Chemist produces artisan gin, whiskey and a variety of small-batch spirits using local botanicals and drawing inspiration from pioneering tastemakers in the food and beverage industry. Chemist Spirits was created to honor the real-life chemists and pharmacists who kept distilling alive during Prohibition. These complex and captivating products create an authentic taste of old-world distilling, encasing meticulous skill and knowledge in each bottle to provide a cure for the common cocktail. www.chemistspirits.com | Instagram @ChemistSpirits

