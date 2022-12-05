FUJCON Makes its Physical Return at Fujairah, UAE, March 13-15 2023

DUBAI and LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON) returns for an in-person, 13th convening in Fujairah on March 13-15, 2023, following the 2021 virtual session and the last in-person session in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum is now organized by S&P Global Commodity Insights and hosted by the Department of Industry & Economy, Government of Fujairah and the Port of Fujairah. FUJCON 2023 is held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah. It is supported by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

FUJCON 2023 is expected to attract participants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. They will include leading oil and bunker producers, traders, oil majors, national oil companies, shipowners and operators, managers, brokers, charterers, terminal operators, refiners, classification societies, shipping consultants and digital technologists, as well as banks and exchanges, legal firms, regulators, testing laboratories, renewable energy players, and other supply/service companies.

This year's FUJCON 2023 theme is The Maritime Energy Transition and Future Fuels and the Forum will explore the energy transition and carbon reduction requirements that are forcing a paradigm shift in the maritime industry. It will examine market developments and Fujairah's future fuel options from the supply, operational, environmental and economic perspectives, as well as the possible technologies, investments, delivery infrastructure and industry collaboration needed to uncover new low-carbon maritime solutions and achieve sustainability goals.

Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, Chairman of the FUJCON Steering Committee, said: "Against the backdrop of Fujairah, which is recognised as a global hub for bunkering, oil storage, and crude and petroleum products supply, FUJCON 2023 will provide an exciting opportunity for key players in the bunkering and maritime industries to come together for both critical discussions and the Forum's networking opportunities. We are delighted to be hosting FUJCON in-person once again, providing a meeting ground for the important dialogues, deliberations and discussions that have been a distinguishing feature of FUJCON since its inception, as well as the networking opportunities that have been its hallmark over the years"

Fujairah is experiencing the development of a number of major projects that will further strengthen its leading position as the Middle East's largest storage & trading hub, significantly increase its dry-bulk footprint and enhance its maritime service offering. By the beginning of 2023, the port will commission its new dry-bulk export facility in Dibba, adding an initial 18 million tons of aggregate handling capacity. Also expected in 2023 is the Etihad Rail project, which will connect Fujairah by rail with other key economic zones in the United Arab Emirates for the movement of containers & general cargo. Last April, ADNOC announced its new, carbon-efficient Fujairah LNG plant moved to the design stage, with the project expected to produce 9.6 million tons per year of LNG to help meet the growing global demand for natural gas. The design stage is expected to be followed by the award of an engineering, procurement and construction contract in 2023.

Dave Ernsberger, Head of Market Reporting & Trading Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "Fujairah and the surrounding markets have continued to evolve and grow throughout the past few years, even as global markets have worked through their own transformations. FUJCON 2023 is an ideal moment for market participants from around the world to reconnect in the UAE, and bring together updates on the latest developments in the local markets, with their experiences of change in the global space. This is the right time to organize and prepare for opportunities and challenges that the coming months and years will bring."

