IEA opts for Argus hydrogen service

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Energy Agency (IEA) has chosen leading energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus to inform its work on the fast-growing hydrogen value chain.

The IEA produces a number of publications on energy markets, including the influential monthly Oil Market Report and its annual World Energy Outlook, a report of global economic importance. The IEA will use Argus hydrogen data, news and analysis in its Policies and Measures Database, Hydrogen Projects Database and Global Hydrogen Review, adding to its use of Argus information for the energy, chemicals and freight markets.

Interest in decarbonised hydrogen has grown beyond traditional demand sources such as oil refineries and ammonia producers, as producers of sustainable aviation fuels and renewable diesel emerge. Ammonia and methanol are increasingly viewed as potential marine fuels and solid fuel replacements. The Argus Hydrogen and Future Fuels service was launched in 2021, in response to customer demand for timely and insightful analysis of the energy transition.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We are delighted that the IEA has extended its use of Argus data, news and analysis to include hydrogen. The IEA is an extremely important and respected organisation within international energy markets and, in our view, its choice of Argus is a real testament to the quality and reliability of our information."

José Miguel Bermúdez Menéndez, Energy Technology Analyst Hydrogen and Alternative Fuels at the IEA said: "We believe increasing the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen is an important part of the world's movement away from fossil fuels. We are pleased to have found in Argus an excellent provider of useful insight and data".

