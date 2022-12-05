RedHill's Aemcolo® Granted FDA QIDP 5-Year Exclusivity Extension

Aemcolo granted five years' exclusivity under the FDA's Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation in addition to the five years NCE data exclusivity, extending regulatory exclusivity through to 2028

Aemcolo (rifamycin) is a non-systemic antibiotic whose delivery is targeted to the site of non-invasive Escherichia coli (E. coli) infection in the distal small bowel and colon, approved by the FDA for the treatment of Travelers' Diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of E. coli in adults

TEL AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Exclusivity Board has granted Aemcolo®2 five years' exclusivity under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, in addition to the five years' data exclusivity granted as a new chemical entity (NCE) for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea (TD) caused by non-invasive strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli) in adults.

Patricia Anderson, RedHill's Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs said: "Given the great concerns around maintaining effective therapeutic options for infectious diseases in the face of growing microbial resistance, Aemcolo represents an important innovation to meet significant unmet need. This FDA grant of five additional years' exclusivity for Aemcolo under the FDA's Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation, in addition to the five years awarded to Aemcolo based on new chemical entity exclusivity, will protect that innovation through to 2028."

Aemcolo, containing 194 mg of rifamycin as delayed-release tablets, is an orally-administered, non-systemic antibiotic employing MMX® technology, a proprietary drug delivery system that distributes rifamycin in a controlled manner to the lower intestine. Due to its non-systemic delivery, Aemcolo is associated with limited side effects and minimal potential for interactions with other medications.

Aemcolo is listed as an acute diarrhea antibiotic treatment recommendation in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Yellow Book1.

About Traveler's Diarrhea

Travelers' Diarrhea (TD) is the most common travel-related illness, affecting an estimated 10% to 40% of travelers annually2. Each year, approximately 70 million Americans travel abroad3. Attack rates of TD range up to 70% of travelers, depending on the destination and season of travel4. TD may often result in short-term morbidity adversely impacting travel plans. Untreated diarrhea can also lead to an underappreciated risk of chronic complications, including functional bowel disorders5.

About Aemcolo (rifamycin)

Aemcolo (rifamycin) is an orally-administered, delayed-release, non-systemic antibiotic approved for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea caused by non-invasive strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli) in adults. Aemcolo is the first antibiotic engineered with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Multi Matrix Technology (MMX®). MMX technology is designed to deliver the active pharmaceutical ingredients in a delayed and controlled manner directly to the lower intestine. Due to its non-systemic delivery, Aemcolo is associated with limited side effects and minimal potential for interactions with other medications.

Aemcolo is listed as an acute diarrhea antibiotic treatment recommendation in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Yellow Book. The recommended dosage of Aemcolo is 388 mg (two tablets) orally, twice daily for three days.

Important Safety Information

Aemcolo is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to rifamycin, any of the other rifamycin class antimicrobial agents, or any of the components in Aemcolo.

Aemcolo should be swallowed whole. Do not crush, break or chew the tablets. Do not take Aemcolo concomitantly with alcohol.

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >2%) are headache and constipation.

Clostridium difficile-Associated Diarrhea has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs after therapy or does not improve or worsens during therapy.

Risk of Persistent or Worsening Diarrhea Complicated by Fever and/or Bloody Stool: Aemcolo was not shown to be effective in patients with diarrhea complicated by fever and/or bloody stool or diarrhea due to pathogens other than noninvasive strains of E. coli and is not recommended for use in such patients. Discontinue use if diarrhea gets worse or persists more than 48 hours, and consider alternative antibacterial therapy.

You can report any side effects to RedHill Biopharma Inc. at 1-833-ADR-HILL or by contacting the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Complete Prescribing Information.

INDICATION

Aemcolo is indicated for the treatment of Travelers' Diarrhea (TD) caused by noninvasive strains of Escherichia coli in adults.

It is not recommended for use in patients with diarrhea complicated by fever and/or bloody stool or due to pathogens other than noninvasive strains of E. coli.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL ) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs, Movantik® for opioid-induced constipation in adults6, Talicia® for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults7, and Aemcolo® for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults2. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) RHB-204, with an ongoing Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease; (ii) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral broad-acting, host-directed, SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple indications, including for pandemic preparedness, with a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19 and a Phase 2 program in oncology and a radiation protection program ongoing; (iii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral broad-acting, host-directed serine protease inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness and is in Phase 3-stage development as treatment for non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19, and targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; and (v) RHB-102, with positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D. More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com/ twitter.com/RedHillBio.

