Discover The Scent of Calm In a Rollerball + Limoges Ceramic Duo

Vegan Ayurvedic Perfume Oil for today's Age of Anxiety

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scent Guru Group, is making its award-winning, 'emotion evoking' fragrance designs available to all with the launch of Scent Therapy Calm, a 100% holistic, all-natural fragrance created with a Master Perfumer & Ayurvedic practitioner. Scent Therapy Calm is designed to be healing for today's age of anxiety. From Baby Boomer to Gen Z, the increase in anxiety is pervasive, with 90% of Americans believing the country is in a mental health crisis.

Scent Therapy Calm, A 100% Natural Perfume Oil for Today's Age Of Anxiety Formulated by Ayurvedic Master Perfumer

Centuries of Ayurvedic practice are infused into the Calm fragrance. Pure essential oils to diminish anxiety and invoke calming brain waves include ginger, olibanum and eucalyptus. Not just softly woody, thoughtfully green or subtly fresh – the scent of Calm, which can benefit any gender, any age, is in a word: mindful.

Scent Therapy Calm is presented as a duo set. A rollerball allows easy roll-on to the inner wrist, an Ayurvedic energy point. Or one can roll the rollerball's fragrance oil directly onto the handcrafted French Limoges ceramic, which will naturally diffuse Scent Therapy Calm into a localized environment. The user can periodically directly smell the ceramic to reinvoke the sensation of Calm. At night, the ceramic can be placed deskside or under the pillow for an enduring, restful sleep.

100% natural essential oil perfume

Rollerball: 9ml | .30 Fl. Oz. Imported Limoges ceramic piece (in protective aluminum case, dimensions 4.5 cm x 2 cm).

Rollerball + Ceramic duo presented in keepsake muslin pouch

Limited Edition: 250 Signed & Numbered sets, available now

Conscientious packaging

Vegan formula also meets Kosher and Halal standards

$49.99 includes shipping Available at www.thescentgurugroup.com . MSRP =includes shipping

Press Contact: Ruth Sutcliffe | 203-912-2811 | thescentgurugroup@gmail.com

About The Scent Guru Group:

Ruth Sutcliffe, founder of The Scent Guru Group has been an award-winning fragrance designer for global corporations such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Clairol & Coty where she created multiple FIFI-winning fragrances for celebrities & designers. Her mission at TSGG is to elevate how scent is intrinsically healing for humans. TSGG smell & memory kits are used at care homes, schools and by speech & language therapists for Alzheimer's, anosmia, head trauma and several development & speech communication impairments.

