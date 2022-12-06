Guidehouse's Amanda Kane Named 2022 Cybersecurity Industry Executive of the Year

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 6, 2022—Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Amanda Kane, a director in Cybersecurity Solutions, has been recognized by WashingtonExec as the 2022 Cybersecurity Industry Executive of the Year Pinnacle Award recipient for private companies.

Kane leads the Identity and Access Management offering at Guidehouse. A strategic thinker and leader, she has built one of the most successful technical practices at the firm from nearly the ground up. Starting with just a couple of people 4 years ago, she has attracted and established a very robust and comprehensive team, continuing to triple her staff size yearly.

With over 14 years of experience dedicated to the IAM field, Kane has worked with a variety of organizations to create IAM policy and guidance, implement IAM tools using the systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and provide project management and oversight of IAM programs with some of the Federal government's largest agencies including Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Defense, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Health and Human Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, and the General Services Administration.

"Amanda is a technical and strategic business leader who understands what is involved to build a successful IAM program ensuring her government clients will have the critical components that allow them to identify who is on their network, has access to their systems and access to mission critical data," said Marianne Bailey, partner and Cybersecurity practice leader at Guidehouse. "We congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

"I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award. I view this as a recognition for my entire team, and the growth we have seen during my tenure at Guidehouse. We bring a best-in-class variety of skillsets to protect our clients against cyber adversaries, and I couldn't be more proud," added Kane.

WashingtonExec's Pinnacle Awards recognize exemplary corporate leadership across the federal contracting community. Among this year's finalists were Guidehouse professionals Shannon White (National Security / DHS Industry Executive of the Year nominee), and Joy Jarrett (Marketing Industry Executive of the Year nominee).

Guidehouse cybersecurity experts, who are cybersecurity veterans, former regulators and former executives at commercial and public sector agencies, partner closely with clients to develop bespoke solutions in line with their needs.

