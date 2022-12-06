iFlex Stretch Studios Awards a Regional Developer License for Northern VA

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the assisted stretching concept created by the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care – announced today the awarding of rights to develop 23 assisted stretching studios in the Northern Virginia region to Mr. David Fink.

Mr. Fink has a strong business, finance, leadership, management and accounting background in addition to his over 17 years of experience as an attorney.

"I have always been interested in the health and wellness market. After doing several months of research, I concluded that professional assisted stretching is the ideal concept to respond to growing healthcare trends. In short, it has great potential. In addition, the fact that this timely concept is being developed by the founders of The Joint Chiropractic convinced me that it will be a hit," Mr. Fink said.

"I have a passion to work with others to achieve their personal business goals, so the regional developer model was very intriguing and was a perfect fit for me," Mr. Fink added.

"David has the background and the personal skills to be a great regional developer, and I am excited to have him as part of our regional developer program," said James Adelman, President of iFlex." "Making the benefits of professional assisted stretching affordable and convenient to the millions of Americans who need it can't happen fast enough." Mr. Adelman added, "Our standardized studio model is ideal for brand awareness and rapid growth through franchising. We believe it will set a new benchmark in the industry for our clients and for our franchisees who will both benefit from its ability to deliver the highest standard of care simply and inexpensively."

About iFlex Stretch Studios:

iFlex Stretch Studios is a new concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to over 700 locations nationwide. Our team includes Steve and Craig Colmar, co-founders of The Joint Chiropractic, and James Adelman, a leading Joint Chiropractic franchisee, who served on The Joint Chiropractic National Franchise Advisory Board, and also developed and operated the highest performing revenue clinic in the USA for five consecutive years. Steve, Craig, and James are joined in this exciting new venture by Sean Riehl, a nationally recognized neuromuscular therapy expert and producer of over 40 DVDs on massage and bodywork.

