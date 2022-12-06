Interwell Health Launches Managed Services for Physician Practices

New Services Further Support Success of Value-Based Kidney Care

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interwell Health , a physician-centered organization dedicated to reimagining kidney care, announces its new Managed Services program to help nephrology practices succeed in value-based kidney care agreements that aim to improve outcomes while lowering the total cost of care. The new services, exclusively available to network members, aim to support physician practices with auditing, financing and refinancing, contract negotiations, and group purchasing.

InterWell Health logo (PRNewswire)

"As a change in practice patterns is often necessary to achieve success in value-based care, we must provide all the support physicians, and their administrative staff, need along their value-based care journey," said David Arrieta, Vice President of Physician Solutions at Interwell Health. "This new suite of offerings will help providers in our network effectively optimize their practice operations with the ultimate goal of delivering great patient care at a lower cost."

Key new services offered by Interwell Health and its partners include:

Practice review : Identify opportunities to adjust practice operations, productivity measures, and tactical recommendations.

Debt cost insights : Identify areas for practice cost reductions including current and future debt instruments.

Expense control: Analyze expense reductions in all facets of practice operations.

Payer analytics: Maximize current payer contractual relationships.

"As physicians, our focus is always on helping patients become healthier, yet it is often frustrating for practices to balance all the business decisions when you must function in both a fee-for-service and value-based world," said Dr. George Hart, Chief Medical Officer of Interwell Health and former president of a large nephrology practice in North Carolina. "By providing these extensive managed services, we are helping ensure that our practice partners thrive as they make this transition from volume to value."

In 2023, Interwell Health will also begin hosting a bi-annual Administrator Summit to provide network-affiliated practice administrators the opportunity to gather and hear from Interwell Health experts, learn best practices, interact with nephrology-aligned vendors, and join a supportive community of practices with similar aspirations. The Interwell Health network currently includes an expanding group of more than 1,600 physician partners.

Additional managed services will be added over the next year to further support practices in their move to value-based care. For more information, please reach out here .

About Interwell Health

Interwell Health is a kidney care management company that partners with physicians on its mission to reimagine healthcare – with the expertise, compassion, and vision to set the standard for the industry and help patients live their best lives. The company is differentiated by its ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and better quality of life for patients, reduce the total cost of care for payer partners, and provide the resources physicians need to thrive in a value-based world – all at scale. To learn more, visit interwellhealth.com .

Media Contact:

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

Interwell Health

media@interwellhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InterWell Health