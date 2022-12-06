Pacific Western Bank launches redesigned website

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank has officially launched its redesigned website, pacwest.com. The new site features a contemporary design, improved functionality and enhanced banking content, with a comprehensive focus on the bank's commitment to delivering unmatched customer service, creative lending solutions and exceptional financial products. The site highlights the organization's commitment to environmental, social and governance practices to drive the business forward.

"We are proud to debut our redesigned, relationship driven website to our customers, clients, partners, and all visitors who are interested in exploring the breadth of our offerings," said Paul Taylor, President. "This redesign illustrates our commitment to putting our clients' experience first. As we continue to grow, we want to reflect the outstanding level of personal service we convey in our branches with our online presence."

The Pacific Western website provides in-depth information for current and future clients encompassing its expanding business banking and treasury management products, as well as the myriad of lending services the bank delivers throughout the country. The site highlights the bank's extensive industry expertise and digital learning tools. The new website is live and is located at the same address https://www.pacwest.com/ .

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado. The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

