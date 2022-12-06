The Restaurant at JUSTIN Awarded MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star

Prestigious Honors Bestowed on Paso Robles, Calif.-based JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, the Restaurant and its Locally Sourced Tasting Menu from Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is proud to announce that The Restaurant at JUSTIN has received a coveted MICHELIN Star – one of the culinary industry's highest recognitions – as a part of the 2022 MICHELIN® Guide California as well as a MICHELIN Green Star for its sustainability practices. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is one of four restaurants in the nation to receive both a MICHELIN Star and a MICHELIN Green Star. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom and showcases the ultimate California food and wine experience with dishes created from the freshest local ingredients.

The Restaurant at JUSTIN has received a coveted MICHELIN Star – one of the culinary industry’s highest recognitions – as a part of the 2022 MICHELIN® Guide California as well as a MICHELIN Green Star for its sustainability practices. Led by Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is one of four restaurants in the nation to receive both a MICHELIN Star and a MICHELIN Green Star. (PRNewswire)

The one-of-a-kind dinner experience at JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery features a 4-course prix fixe menu exuding understated excellence and the finest in California Cuisine. Complemented with pairings from JUSTIN's award-winning wines and sweeping views of the vineyards, the Restaurant brings an elevated culinary experience to the wine country of Paso Robles.

A MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking with five universal criteria: quality of ingredients, harmony of flavors, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed through their cuisine, and consistency across the entire menu over time. The MICHELIN Green Star highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainability practices. First revealed in 2020, the MICHELIN Green Star was introduced into several of the 2021 editions of the MICHELIN Guide.

"This recognition from MICHELIN is an incredible testament to the pursuit of excellence we strive for every day," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing, eCommerce and direct-to-consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. "From our award-winning wines to our sustainability practices and now our MICHELIN-Star status, we are proud to embody the JUSTIN mantra of 'exceptional from every angle' in everything we do. We are incredibly proud of Chef Haggstrom and the entire hospitality team at JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery on this tremendous accomplishment."

Currently, 95% of the ingredients on the seasonal rotating menu are sourced locally from either the 26-acre garden at JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery or local purveyors and farmers throughout the Central Coast, with The Restaurant at JUSTIN being one of the largest purchasers at the local farmer's market. The garden is home to a 150-tree orchard, edible flower fields, and features exotic fruits, vegetables, herbs and an apiary; all of which supply ample ingredients.

"The culinary industry is driven by passion, artistry and creativity with a constant strive for perfection. I love watching each day as ingredients cultivate within the garden, steps away from The Restaurant, to then translate to the plate, and finally how that dish not only nourishes the person, but their soul," said Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom. "Recognition from MICHELIN for doing something I love is a dream come true, and simply surreal. I'm truly honored to be among the ranks of chefs that I consider my heroes and my mentors."

Chef Haggstrom and team purposefully purchase the "less than perfect" produce from local vendors, rescuing these items from becoming food waste, supporting the local supply chain and showcasing these locally sourced items in pasta fillings, desserts and beautifully plated dishes.

Established in 1991, when Paso Robles was just in its early days and there were no other restaurants for several miles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN became a beacon to the community with a long legacy of excellence that followed. Accolades include Wine Spectator's 2017 Restaurant Award, an honor that recognizes top restaurants with a great wine program, as well as 17 consecutive years of receiving Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence which highlights restaurants featuring a well-chosen wine list of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Most recently, the Restaurant at JUSTIN ranked second for Best Winery Restaurant in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Travel Awards 2022 and ranked first in California. The Restaurant also received a gold award for sustainability from Elite Traveler in 2022 for its environmental practices.

A California-native, Chef Haggstrom joined JUSTIN in 2019 and is best-known for her upscale farm-to-table cooking style that draws influence from the state's bounty of fresh, seasonal produce, allowing her a wide variety of ingredients that bring California's seasons to the plate. She completed her degree from California Culinary Academy – Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco and then worked her way through the kitchens of various elite culinary destinations including "The Dining Room," the MICHELIN Star restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, the former "Postrio" by Chef Wolfgang Puck, and Thomas Keller's three MICHELIN star restaurant, The French Laundry. Most recently, Haggstrom served as the Executive Chef at the Balboa Bay Resort before landing in her current role as Executive Chef of The Restaurant at JUSTIN.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Paso Robles, The Restaurant at JUSTIN is open for dinner Thursday – Sunday with seatings available from 6:30 – 8 PM. Reservations are required and can be made at JUSTINWine.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Located in Paso Robles, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The vineyard estate, located at 11680 Chimney Rock Road, features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn, and a restaurant – making it one of few wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three options. In September 2018, a new, second location, JUSTIN Downtown, opened, introducing an expansive wine-tasting bar, lounge, and a full dining room that's situated prominently on the square along Downtown City Park in the heart of Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in new-world Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through discerning fine-wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN's Tasting Rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Justin Vineyards & Winery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery