Tangram Flex Announces New CEO

DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Flex, Inc. (Tangram) announces the appointment of Caitlin Dohrman as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Joining Tangram from her role as President & General Manager, US Defense & National Security at Improbable, Dohrman brings over a decade of leadership experience and is well suited to continuing the growth and success of the company's team and product line, which provide solutions for software interoperability and security in mission-critical systems.

Ricky Peters has served as Chief Executive Officer at Tangram Flex since 2018. Under Peters' leadership the company achieved revenue growth of over 900% and established a strong presence in the defense industry, where the company delivers excellence in its technological offerings. This transition in leadership marks a successful milestone in the maturity of and strategic alignment among current and incoming leadership at Tangram Flex.

"Caitlin brings a combination of mastery and vision that builds on our incredible momentum," says Rob Wiltbank, Chairman of the Tangram Flex Board. "Her vision for growing a world-class organization delivering and supporting breakthrough products ensures Tangram's continued industry leadership."

"I am honored to lead Tangram Flex and our incredible team as we continue to bring innovative solutions to our customer's most pressing software integration and assurance challenges," says Caitlin. "Tangram Flex's people, product, and mission are aligned with my passion for bringing best in class software to defense and national security customers. As CEO, I will strive to enable our customers' and team's success by building upon Tangram Flex's innovative capabilities and impressive heritage."

In her time at Improbable, Dohrman led and directed all aspects of the company's US Defense business through the development and implementation of business strategy and by leading a team to deliver innovative modeling, simulation, and AI capabilities to government customers. Prior to joining Improbable in 2018, she served as Product Manager at Palantir Technologies where she was responsible for leadership of new product development. She previously served as the enterprise lead for Palantir's national security portfolio, overseeing delivery of Palantir's contracts in this space. Her experience includes roles in Systems Engineering at Intergraph and Booz Allen Hamilton and she served as a Brimley Next Generation National Security Leaders Fellow at the Center for a New American Security in 2020.

Tangram Flex is a product-driven software company that provides products and expertise for system modernization, integration, interoperability, and assurance. We believe every mission deserves access to innovation. We deliver software research, prototypes, services, and products that enable rapid integration with confidence. For press inquiries, contact us at press@tangramflex.com

