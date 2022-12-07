Braille Institute Presents Unique Holiday Gift Items For Anyone With Low To No Vision

Find the perfect gift for someone who is blind or visually impaired that they will love and use all year long.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the perfect gift for a family member or friend who is blind or visually impaired? Braille Institute has put together a selection of the best gifts for those with low to no vision. This holiday season gift something they can use all year-long.

Large Print Keyboard is one of the most-practical gifts anyone with visual impairment can receive and one they will likely use every day. The letters and characters on each key are enlarged and the keyboard is bright yellow for added contrast. Braille Institute Vistas Store Item #21712 - $49.95 .

Talking clocks allow those who are blind and visually impaired to hear the time with the simple push of a button. A talking watch is also a great option for those who want to keep time on the go. Vistas Store Item #29907 (clock) - $14.95 .

Large Print or Braille Measuring Cups or Spoons allow a loved one to keep cooking in the kitchen. The large measurement print allows those with low vision to see the numbers. The braille cups and spoons allow them to feel the amounts. Vistas Store Item #26459 (cups) - $11.95 , #26556 (spoons) - $8.95 .

Talking Thermometer lets those who are visually impaired take their own temperature and hear the results. Let's face it, taking one's temperature has become more common than it used to be. Also available in Spanish. Vistas Store Item #21675 - $21.95 .

Large print playing cards enable those who are losing their vision to keep playing Bridge, Poker, and other card games they love with others. The holidays are all about bring people together and one of the best ways to do that is playing card games. Vistas Store Item # 24047 - $9.50 .

For Children

Enjoy games such as Bingo, Scrabble and Uno in braille and low vision versions . Games are a great way for everyone in the family to get together and participate. Braille Institute Vistas Store Item #24064 (Uno) - $15.95 .

Wikki Stix are a fun and constructive gift for younger children. The material is tactile which helps with sensory awareness. This is an easy way to bring educational and recreational to children who are blind or visually impaired. Vistas Store Item #30336 - $3.95 .

Beeping Foam Ball is an interactive way for young children to play and stay active. Soft foam balls make a beeping sound to help with tracking where the ball is. The foam material makes it safe to use indoors and outdoors. Maxiaids.com - $36.95 .

View full a catalog of merchandise at brailleinstitute.org/vistas-store, prices may vary.

