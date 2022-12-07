Cornell Communications Introduces Sentinel™ AOR ‒ a Future-Forward Area of Refuge Solution for Multi-Story Buildings

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Communications, a developer and manufacturer of emergency response systems has launched Sentinel™ AOR, the next generation of Area of Refuge (AOR) two-way voice communication systems for multi-story buildings. Developed to help make buildings safer for people with disabilities by enabling communication with first responders from a central location, this new AOR system offers dramatically improved voice quality and efficient remote monitoring and management. In addition, Sentinel™ AOR was designed to provide the flexibility necessary to quickly respond to changes in the market, from component availability to new code requirements.

Elevates Safety with Unprecedented Two-Way Voice Quality and Remote Monitoring

"Cornell created our existing Area of Refuge system, the 4800IP, to meet code today. We created the Sentinel™ AOR system to exceed code today and tomorrow, while also adding capabilities to make the system safer for all involved," says Jessica Pearson, Cornell president. "For example, Sentinel Area of Refuge offers VoIP voice quality you can understand under almost any circumstances, capability to handle the largest of applications, and remote monitoring and support, making installation and service easier than ever."

Sentinel™ AOR Design Offers Flexibility to Adapt to Future Needs

According to Alper Dortbudak, Cornell chief technology officer, the new system was designed with the needs of distributors, installers and future technology compatibility in mind. "Sentinel is relatively hardware independent, which means Cornell has the flexibility to change component vendors with minimal software code changes," says Dortbudak. "We can also adjust quickly to code requirements without redesigning the system. This capability is critical to our business and the customers we serve." Sentinel AOR also offers future expansion capability to interface with other technologies such as fire panels.

Cornell Offers Comprehensive Code-Compliant AOR Solutions and Support

Cornell provides a range of services for its code-compliant AOR solutions including ADA signage and instructions for building patrons to call for assistance. It also offers system design, training and 24/7 technical support for its distribution partners.

Cornell distributes its AOR solutions with its 1000+ strong low voltage contractors that install fire alarms, security systems, telephony and IT networks.

For more information about Sentinel™ AOR and Cornell's other emergency response communication systems, call 1-800-558-8957 for a free demonstration or visit www.cornell.com.

About Cornell Communications

Cornell Communications, located in Milwaukee, Wis., is the leading provider of emergency response systems. For more than 40 years, Cornell has been innovating and manufacturing cutting-edge technology for Nurse Call and Area of Refuge (AOR) applications. Every solution is designed for ease of installation, high reliability, low cost of ownership and non-obsolescence. Cornell's longevity is attributed to providing high value solutions, while maintaining the customer intimacy that is so important to its nationwide customers.

View original content:

SOURCE Cornell Communications, Inc.