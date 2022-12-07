Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach Reopens After Hurricane Ian Damage

The Uniquely-Designed Property Opens in Time for "Light up Flagler"

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian in late September reopened to guests on Friday, December 2. The 112-room property which is owned by Key International of Miami, Florida and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama underwent restorations to its first floor due to damage caused by the devastating storm.

Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach, FL (PRNewswire)

The renovations include new carpeting, tile, furnishings and drywall throughout the lobby, fitness center, breakfast area, meeting space, business center and first-floor guestrooms. The necessary upgrades were completed just in time for Light up Flagler, an annual event in New Smyrna Beach sponsored by local business to welcome in the holidays.

"I am extremely proud of the hotel team and thankful for the contractors that worked tirelessly to reopen the hotel after the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian," said Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality. "Our goal was to get the hotel fully restored and ready to welcome our loyal guests in time for the holiday season. I am excited that we have met that goal and we can once again spread the light and warmth of hospitality!"

The Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach is conveniently located on historic Flagler Avenue and within walking distance to the white sandy beaches and the city's thriving business district. Amenities, include a complimentary breakfast, a sparkling outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi. The hotel features a unique architecture and a charming interior, atypical of the Hampton Inn brand, aligning perfectly with the historic and picturesque coastal city of New Smyrna Beach.

"Our team at this hotel has done an incredible job at remaining resilient and coming back even stronger after a devastating event," says Executive Vice President of Hospitality for Key International, Shawn Gracey. "We're proud to open our doors back up and to offer an improved experience to our guests."

For more information on the Hampton Inn New Smyrna Beach or to make reservations please call directly at 386-898-9444, or visit their website.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

About Key International

Key International is a full-service real estate firm bringing over 30 years of leadership and success in global investments and developments, with offices in Miami and Madrid. With a proven track record in generating excellent returns for partners, the firm specializes in real estate projects that improve customers' lifestyles through great locations and quality product. This includes forward-thinking considerations for everyday life, work, convenience, entertainment, and leisure. Following these principles, Key International is one of the few real estate firms with the demonstrated ability to deliver success across multiple real estate classes – including condominium, hospitality, multifamily, and office. Such diversification is a cornerstone of its approach and serves to maximize future development and investment opportunities.

With over 10 million square feet in residential developments, notable projects include Eden Roc Resort Miami Beach, Marriott Stanton Hotel South Beach, 400 Sunny Isles, 1010 Brickell, and the master plan of Riverfront Community (a 13.5-acre gated community in Downtown Miami). Additionally, Key International manages over $1.5 billion in assets under its current hotel portfolio comprised of over 3,000 hotel units. Please see keyint.com for more information on the company and its portfolio.

