Nexgen Packaging continues its African expansion by establishing headquarters in Kenya

As an industry-leading commitment to sustainable products and operations, this expansion will position Nexgen to meet the growing demand from manufacturers in Africa.

WESTMONT, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexgen Packaging, provider of trim and packaging solutions for retail & brands, today announced the construction of their African headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya. Located in the Export Processing Zone in Athi River, this investment is committed to bring a comprehensive set of capabilities and product offerings to the African market with a significant focus on sustainable solutions. Kenya will serve as our primary production location for Africa and will add to the capabilities and capacities of our operations in Ethiopia, Egypt, and West Africa.

In partnership with Contech Container Technology Ltd., Nexgen is establishing a sustainable footprint in Kenya by using "upcycled" shipping containers as the base of three facilities being constructed. Within these facilities, Nexgen will have the ability to produce and/or deliver packaging products including care labels, heat transfers, variable data products (including RFID tags and stickers), brand identification products, woven labels and other packaging offerings.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to establish our African headquarters in Kenya," said Manuel Torres, Managing Director for Nexgen's EMEA operations. "We are building a great team in Nairobi with significant industry and regional experience. Combined with the investments we are making in capabilities and capacity, I am confident that customers will see immediately the value we will bring to their African production operations."

Since its inception over 16 years ago, Nexgen has become a leading producer of packaging solutions for the retail, apparel, and footwear industries by listening to customers and responding quickly and nimbly to their needs. Nexgen's focus on providing true sustainable offerings and investing in an optimized supply chain is a unique approach in the industry and one of the primary reasons customers are choosing Nexgen as their strategic global supplier.

"Our team at Nexgen takes great pride in exceeding the present and future needs of our customers which is why we are strategic to many brands and retailers globally", said Jim Welch, Nexgen's CEO. "Interest in the production of apparel, footwear and home products in Africa is significant today and will grow dramatically over the coming years. This investment in Kenya is a perfect example of how we align our investments with the strategic needs of our customers."

Nexgen Packaging, LLC is a global provider of apparel brand identification and packaging products, serving the creative, product development, and production needs of apparel and footwear manufacturers and retailers, and their global manufacturing partners. The company is focused on simplifying everything from the creative process to order execution, utilizing innovative technologies to increase supply chain efficiency and enhance customer success. Nexgen has sales and manufacturing operations globally with headquarters in Hong Kong, Chicago, and Madrid.

