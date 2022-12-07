TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

DUBLIN, Calif. , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) ("TriNet," the "Company" or "our") announced today the preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $250 million in value of its common stock (the "Common Stock") at a price per share not less than $63.00 and not greater than $72.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on December 6, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). The Company's largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the Tender Offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 1,515,258 shares (including 711,978 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery) of Common Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $72.00 per share.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, the Company expects to acquire 1,515,258 shares at a price of $72.00 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $109.1 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. As the Company expects to accept for purchase all of the shares that were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $72.00 per share, there is no proration factor. These shares represent approximately 2.4% of the shares outstanding as of December 6, 2022.

"We believe our shares are undervalued and that our Tender Offer gave our stockholders the option to obtain liquidity with respect to all or a portion of their shares by allowing them to either participate in the Tender Offer or to increase their respective percentage interest in TriNet by not participating," said Burton M. Goldfield, president and chief executive officer at TriNet.

"We view the undersubscribed Tender Offer as clear evidence that stockholders share our belief that there is upside to our current valuation. We plan to continue to maintain appropriate capital levels, while deploying excess capital to our stockholders over time," said Kelly Tuminelli, chief financial officer at TriNet.

The number of shares to be purchased is preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and assumes that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within two trading days of the Expiration Date. The final number of shares to be purchased will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase under the Tender Offer, and return of shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.

Based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, following the purchase of shares in the Tender Offer, approximately $255 million will remain available under the Company's existing stock repurchase program. Pursuant to such program, the Company may, in the future, decide to purchase additional shares in open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and/or in private transactions, in each case subject to applicable law. Any such repurchases may be on the same terms as, or on terms that are more or less favorable to the selling stockholders in those transactions, than the terms of the Tender Offer. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases will depend on many factors, including its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.

The information in this press release describing the Tender Offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Common Stock in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer was made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as amended or supplemented, and distributed to its stockholders. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the Tender Offer may contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offer, toll free at (888) 542-7446 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at (888) 803-9655 or Truist Securities, Inc. toll free at (855) 382-6151, the dealer managers for the Tender Offer.

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. TriNet's Common Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNET."

This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning such things as TriNet's ability to complete the Tender Offer and the expected final number of shares to be purchased and price per share for the Tender Offer. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "hope," "impact," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Further information on risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

