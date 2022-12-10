TraceyBryantStuckey.com Congratulates all of the National Board Certified Teachers on Score Release Day

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 10th is a big day in the K-12 education world with the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) releasing Initial Certification and Renewal Maintenance of Certification (MOC) score reports.

TraceyBryantStuckey.com would like to say "Congratulations on this significant accomplishment that makes you shine as one of the best teachers in our nation!" *Cue the Confetti* and celebrate!

Candidates complete a series of rigorous components that culminate in a portfolio scored at the national level ensuring the highest level of authenticity. This can be a day of celebration for those achieving or maintaining certification, however this day is also somber for those who do not achieve. Candidates in this position are encouraged to engage in deep reflection around the feedback statements provided with the score report to continue this powerful professional learning experience. Through the retake process, candidates are able to resubmit components that have scores below the passing level. NBPTS provides a scoring calculator to help teachers determine which components they will retake to achieve the passing score during the next scoring season.

Tracey Bryant Stuckey is a candidate support provider (CSP) providing virtual support to candidates going through the Initial or MOC process. For candidates going through initial NBPTS certification, Stuckey offers on demand courses that support candidates in developing their portfolios through Component 3: Teaching and Learning in the Classroom and Component 4: Assessment Drives Instruction . These courses help you become a more diagnostic and reflective practitioner, while building your portfolio step-by-step. The real mission here is to empower teachers to grow big themselves to ensure impact on the growth of their students.

For MOC candidates, Tracey offers a program, for all 25 certification areas, called Renew Like a Pro . This program helps teachers build their MOC portfolios by supporting development of professional growth experiences (PGEs), milestones, and a solid video based lesson that connects fluidly to the teacher's professional growth over time. The MOC process helps support NBCTs continuous practice of the Five Core Propositions and the Architecture of Accomplished Teaching. Tracey loves to see NBCTs excited about learning and teaching while working through this process to ensure exponential growth in students. For the most current and up to date offerings, be sure to visit current offerings for teachers at www.traceybryantstuckey.com .

