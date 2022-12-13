Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of 2023 Marshall Scholarship

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Marshall Scholars congratulates the 40 winners of the 2023 Marshall Scholarship. The recipients were announced by the British Government following an intense selection process. Marshall Scholars are considered among the most accomplished undergraduate university students and recent graduates in the United States.

University of Cambridge (PRNewswire)

The incoming class is the latest cohort of the seven decades-long program created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 in gratitude for the United States' assistance under the Marshall Plan. Since then, the British Government has provided scholarships for over 2,200 Americans, many of whom have been leading in addressing society's global challenges. Marshall Scholars currently sit on the US Supreme Court, serve in local, state and federal governments, and have played key roles in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's class includes accomplished authors, astrophysicists, human rights advocates, and COVID-19 researchers, among other disciplines. 85% of the 2023 class intend to pursue public service careers in the US following their time in the UK.

The program is principally funded by the British Government but also benefits from generous support through partnership arrangements with world-leading British academic institutions, the Association of Marshall Scholars, and the British Schools & Universities Foundation. Winners to pursue graduate degrees in almost any academic subject at any university in the UK.

The 2023 Marshall Scholarship recipients are:

Recipient US University Abdelhamid Arbab Princeton University Dominic Arzadon Pitzer College Rachel Chae Massachusetts Institute of Technology Michael Chen Yale University Daniel Chen University of Washington – Seattle Assata Davis Rutgers University Carson Eckhard University of Pennsylvania Beatrix Frissell University of Montana – Missoula Bayan Galal Yale University Kyrolos Georgey United States Air Force Academy Hannah Gillespie University of Notre Dame Cyril Gilman Columbia University Alexis Harrell SUNY – Buffalo Clare Heinbaugh College of William & Mary Ricky Holder University of Chicago Alex Hu Yale University Sihao Huang Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lauren Jarvis Baylor University Kyra Jasper Stanford University Sarah Kane University of Pennsylvania Aaron Keathley Wayne State University Grace Kim Harvard University Amy Krimm University of Pennsylvania Laura Lewis California Institute of Technology Sarah Marze University of Connecticut Sydney Menne University of North Dakota Natalie Moss University of Georgia Nathan Mudrak Johns Hopkins University Katie Pascavis Arizona State University George Antony Pratt Morehouse College Max Pushkin Brown University Maggie Sardino Syracuse University Kavya Shah Harvard University Cooper Smith Wabash College Banks Stamp University of Alabama – Birmingham Rose Summers University of Colorado – Boulder Aristotle Vainikos Harvard University Marley Wait United States Military Academy Lauren Wilkes University of Georgia Samara Zuckerbrod University of Texas - Austin

About the Association of Marshall Scholars

The Association of Marshall Scholars works to strengthen US-UK ties and also the Marshall Scholarship. Historically, the transatlantic alliance has served as a lynchpin for liberal democracy, prosperity, and global peace. A valuable thread of this relationship has been the Marshall Scholarship, an educational program strengthening international exchange and advancement in nearly every field of human endeavor.

For more information, please visit: www.marshallscholars.org

