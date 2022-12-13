G2 Winter 2023 Report Names Rocketlane Momentum Leader in Client Onboarding

Rocketlane rated No. 1 for the second time in a row based on product attributes, ease of setup, company momentum, popularity, and overall customer satisfaction.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, a leading peer-to-peer product review site, released its Winter 2023 Report naming Rocketlane the undisputed momentum leader in Client onboarding — with a momentum grid score of 92/100. Rocketlane outshines the competition by a significant margin.

Rocketlane features in 34 grid reports across four categories, earning 87 badges including the coveted Leader badge in client onboarding, project management, and task management categories. The platform is rated No. 1 on numerous index reports like Implementation Index, Results Index, and Usability Index. It ranked above other industry players on the following parameters:

Likelihood to recommend: 95%

Product roadmap: 95%

Ease of admin: 95%

Ease of doing business: 96%

Ease of setup: 93%

Ease of use: 94%

Quality of support: 97%

"For four consecutive quarters, we've remained the client onboarding leader on G2," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO and co-founder of Rocketlane. "Rocketlane was purpose-built to elevate the onboarding and client implementation experience; it helps teams to do their jobs faster and more easily. We are thrilled to see the difference Rocketlane has been making to our customers."

The company achieved an average user score of 4.7/5 on G2, where an impressive 90% of users rated it five stars. Notable feedback this quarter:

"I tried a handful of workflow and onboarding software systems. Rocketlane is the only one that offers an intuitive interface allowing me to view and interact with all my projects at once without having to click through an endless layer of folders. It's customizable, visually appealing, and provides a user-friendly option for my clients to view their transactions and projects in real-time."

- Melissa G, Transactions Coordinator

"Rocketlane gave us the possibility to create a clear, structured, and professional onboarding process for our customers. The team has been very nice, and made sure we adapted the platform to its fullest potential."

- Sebastian A, Project Manager

"Rocketlane is better than Asana! We love how you can have client projects and internal projects. It makes the onboarding process so much easier for our client service team and our clients as well."

- Jake B, Director of Optimization

Rocketlane hit several milestones in 2022, such as raising an $18 million Series A funding, gaining recognition as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in the technology GTM category, and getting featured on Will Reed's Top 100 early-stage startup companies to work for. It also built and released industry-focussed capabilities such as native forms, Slack integration, a resource management module, tasks and status update templates, and more recently a Gcal integration. Some of their notable customers include Carta, Clari, Chargebee, Mosaic, Solvvy (now Zoom), Mixmax, and nCloud Integrators.

Rocketlane has also been investing in creating learning avenues for their domain: This year saw them launch their Propel event, the first and only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation, which attracted 3,000-plus registrations. They also run Preflight , a 2,300-plus member Slack community that offers opportunities to network and learn for customer onboarding leaders and practitioners.

Said Ganesan, "2022 was a year of wins. We added more breadth and depth to our product, got new customer logos, and ramped up leadership hiring. We're bullish about 2023 and will continue to innovate and expand to set a gold standard in customer onboarding and PSA."

For more information on Rocketlane, click here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly knit experience.

